Today in history 2/8/21 | national

Today is Monday February 8, the 39th day of 2021. There are 326 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On February 8, 1952, Queen Elizabeth ii proclaimed his accession to the British throne after the death of his father, the King George VI.
In 1587, Married, The Queen of Scots was beheaded at Fotheringhay Castle in England after being involved in a plot to assassinate her cousin, the Queen Elizabeth I.
In 1693, a charter was granted for the College of William and Mary at Williamsburg in the Colony of Virginia.
In 1910, the Boy Scouts of America were incorporated.
In 1922, the president Warren G. Harding had a radio installed in the White House.
In 1924, the first gas execution in the United States took place at Nevada State Prison in Carson City as Gee Jon, a Chinese immigrant convicted of murder has been put to death.
In 1960, work began on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located on Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles.
In 1971, the NASDAQ, the world’s first electronic exchange, held its first day of trading.
In 1973, Senate leaders appointed seven members of a select committee to investigate the Watergate scandal, including its chairman, the Senator. Sam J. Ervin, DN.C.
In 1989, 144 people were killed when a United States-chartered Boeing 707 full of Italian tourists crashed into a fog-covered mountain in the Azores.
In 2010, Michael jacksons personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the pop superstar’s death in Los Angeles Superior Court. (Murray was convicted in 2011 and served two years in prison.)
Wael Ghonim, a 30-year-old Google leader, who helped spark the Egypts uprising, first appeared before protesters in Cairos Tahrir Square after being released from detention; he told them, we will not give up.
President Barack obama asked Congress for more than $ 1.8 billion in emergency funding to fight the Zika virus and the mosquitoes that spread it in the United States and abroad, but said there shouldn’t be panic about it.
The US Embassy in Beijing said a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died on February 5 in Wuhan; it was apparently the first American death from the virus.
A soldier who was angry over a land conflict began a 16-hour shootout in northeast Thailand, killing at least 29 people and injuring dozens more before being shot dead by police and soldiers in a mall.
Composer-conductor John williams is 89.
Broadcast journalist Ted koppel is 81.
Actor Robert klein is 79.
Actor Brooke Adams is 72.
Actor Mary Steenburgen is 68.
Author John grisham is 66.
Former College Basketball Hall of Fame and NBA All-Star Johnson brands is 65 years old.
Actor Henry czerny is 62.
Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 60 years old.
Former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Lisa P. Jackson is 59.
Actor Mary mccormack is 52.
Basketball Hall of Fame Mourning Alonzo is 51.
Rock musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) is 44 years old.
Folk singer-musician Joey ryan (Milk Carton Kids) is 39 years old.
Actor-comedian Cecily strong is 37.
Hip-hop artist Anderson.Paak is 35.
Actor Ryan pinkston is 33.
NBA Star Klay thompson is 31.
Professional surfer Bethany hamilton is 31.
Actor Karle Warren is 29.