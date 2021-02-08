Disney California Adventure to launch foodie event in March – Orange County Register





Disney California Adventure will launch a food and drink experience that is slated to begin in mid-March in the spring, when the Anaheim theme park typically hosts an annual food and wine festival. “Currently slated to begin in mid-March, we’ll be launching an all-new, limited-time paid experience, focused on our world-class food and beverage offerings throughout the resort, the latest merchandise and unique entertainment experiences and carefully crafted, Disneyland said President Ken Potrock in a letter to cast members. SEE ALSO: Disney California Adventure has come a long way in 20 years after an unsatisfactory start This limited-time food and beverage event will bring more than 700 Disney cast members back to work in addition to the 230 employees who have already returned to work along Buena Vista Street, theme park officials say. The teams are working as we speak to begin recalling identified players in the coming weeks, Potrock said in the letter. Disney California Adventure and Disneyland closed in March 2020 and they are unlikely to return at full speed until spring or summer under the state’s COVID-19 health and safety reopening guidelines. DCA Buena Vista Street returned for shopping and dining in November. The new ticketed event is slated to launch in mid-March, run multiple days a week, and include entertainment but no parades or attractions. SEE ALSO: California assembly bill aims to speed up reopening of Disneyland and other theme parks Many details of the new DCA food and beverage event have yet to be announced. There is no name for the event, a description of what it will involve, how many DCAs will be involved, when it will start, or how long it will last. The event will be chargeable but a price has not been announced and it remains to be seen whether or not the Buena Vista Street free experience will continue. One thing is clear: The new Avengers Campus will not be part of the new event. Further details on what may be offered to former annual pass holders will be announced at a later date. SEE ALSO: More than 40 US theme parks set 2021 reopening dates The new limited-time food and drink event will take place during what is typically the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine festival season which runs from late February through April. Knotts Berry Farm has hosted a series of themed food and wine events with no rides or attractions during the pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos