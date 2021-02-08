Entertainment
Netflix’s new sci-fi epic is ‘Parasite’ in space
Netflix shocked the world when he announced his intention to create a new movie every week of 2021, but not every movie can be a huge blockbuster with The Rock. Fortunately, some of the best sci-fi movies have been made on a tight budget, and the latest Netflix original, Space sweepers, is no exception.
This Korean sci-fi epic proves that Netflix’s big bet on international audiences is paying off. In reality, Space sweepers maybe just the next one Parasite. Read on to find out why.
Comparing Space sweepers at the 2019 Oscar-winning drama is pretty easy. Both are Korean films marketed to international audiences. Both tell stories about the exploited lower classes and then about those people who exploit them. And both include an interesting insight into the class dynamics between the poor and the rich.
In Parasite, lower-class mother Chung-sook says of her new boss, “She’s nice because she’s rich. Damn, if I had all that money, I’d be nice too!” In Space sweepers, asks protagonist Tae-ho, “Do you think poverty makes us bad or were poor because we were bad?”
But while they both have similar mission statements, these films are incredibly different. , Space sweepers is shamelessly epic in its ambitions, telling a radical story of space travel while hitting many of the same notes contained in Parasite.
Tae-ho is an unlucky worker seeks to repay his debt in order to find someone he has lost. He works as a pilot for the Victory spacecraft, a flawless yet effective cleaning vessel.
The world building for this movie is painlessly administered 2092, and the Earth is declining rapidly. A mega-corporation known as UTS is bringing the worthy few in a massive spaceship into orbit with plans to colonize Mars.
The face of this company is James Sullivan, played with knowing glee by Richard Armitage. He is the face of big business, elitism and a spoonful of eugenics. (“Did you know you can tell a person’s moral disposition by their DNA?” He says in one scene.) The most interesting thing about this villain is that he speaks entirely in English.
Since each character is equipped with a translator, the world of Space sweepers is as multilingual as a United Nations conference. The other cleaning vessels speak Arabic, French and German. There is a terrorist leader who speaks in a thick patois, and Tae-ho uses his translator to speak Spanish. This makes viewing the dubbed film redundant. There are so many languages, and so much English, watching with subtitles is so much better.
The scope of Space sweepers‘story is just as vast as the range of languages spoken by its characters. The crew of the Victory, the hard-drinking Captain Jang, the creepy but gentle tiger, money-conscious Tae-ho and the lovable android Bubs attempt to repair a ship but stumble upon something much more valuable than a adorable little girl with a bowl- Cut. They recognize her as “Dorothy”, an android who apparently contains a weapon of mass destruction.
This doesn’t turn out to be quite true, and this is just the first of many twists and turns Space sweepers take. At 90 minutes, there is a heartwarming ending involving “Dorothy” and her long lost father. It seems like the perfect ending. There is only one problem, there is still half an hour.
Space sweepers begins with a story of four people who work to save themselves, who then work together to save the child, and finally, they save the world. It might sound reductive, but the best way to explain the plot is Monsters Inc. (a very dangerous but adorable girl) mixed with Wall-E (abandon the Earth for lack of plants). If Pixar did a live sci-fi epic, it would look a lot like this.
Every aspect of this film is something Netflix is working on in its original media multiculturalism, multilingualism, successful special effects and ecological messages. There’s even one character who goes through a quasi-transgender story, although she doesn’t hold up well to scrutiny.
Hopefully, this is the first of many properties for Netflix that can introduce the American general public to the wealth of international content available in the streaming age.
Space sweepers is now streaming on Netflix.
