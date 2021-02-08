JoJo Siwa shares photos with his girlfriend to celebrate happiest month





JoJo Siwa shares a nice post about her month. In a series of photos Posted to Instagram on Monday, the teenage internet icon, 17, shared photos of herself and her girlfriend to celebrate a full month of being together. “After being my best friend for over a year, on January 8, 2021, I started calling this exceptional human my girlfriend … and since then, I have been the happiest I have ever been!” Siwa wrote. She described her girlfriend, who is tagged in the post, as “the most loving, caring, happiest, most protective and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world.” Siwa concluded: “And I can call it mine! Happy a month to my daughter! I love you more and more every day!” In one of the photos, Siwa and her girlfriend are holding hands. In a music video, they are seen dancing and lip-syncing with Justin Bieber’s “As Long As You Love Me”. Other celebrities and internet stars took to the comments section to cheer on the couple. Paris Hilton shared two heart emojis. Internet personality Doug The Pug wrote: “The best of humans !!! So happy for you !!” Choreographer Mark Meismer wrote: “YES so happy for you both.” Siwa joined the LGBTQ community last month after doing a series of TikToks, including one where she speaks the lyrics to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way”, known as an LGBTQ anthem. The Stars have had a busy month in the spotlight since then, including an appearance in “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”,where she reflected on her exit and revealed for the first time that she had a girlfriend. “I’m like, ‘I think this TikTok is going to get me out,'” Siwa recalls. “I was like, ‘I don’t really mind, it’s true. I have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the world. It’s not something I have. shame, I just haven’t shown the internet before. ‘” Siwa’s appearance “Fallon” came a day before Nickelodeon announced that she was set to star and produce a new live-action musical called “The J Team”, about a girl who needs to “rediscover what dancing and friendship mean to her “after getting kicked out of her dance troupe. Production will begin this month in Vancouver. The Omaha, Nebraska native born Joelle Joanie Siwa is famous for her giant hair knots, sparkly outfits and larger-than-life personality, and she has millions of followers online. On YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, Siwa has racked up over 42 million subscribers. Contribution: Hannah Yasharoff, David Oliver More:I wish I had an LGBTQ model like JoJo Siwa growing up “ I am so happy ”:JoJo Siwa talks about being part of the LGBTQ community







