The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance sparked a slew of memes, as the halftime show usually does





But they were just appetizers. The main course for the meme makers came right in the middle of her divisive performance. The Weeknd started singing in the stands and ended up on the pitch. To switch between the two makeshift scenes, he walked through the halls of Raymond James Stadium as a cameraman awkwardly tried to keep the lens to his face. The rooms glowed with gold and were decorated with words such as Turn, Tough, and Rough Times. With his face way too close to the camera, the singer looked a bit lost, somewhat reminiscent of the scene from This is Spinal Tap, in which the group cannot find the scene. Whether this moment turned out the way the performer wanted or not, it certainly made a feast for the legions of Twitters’ jokes, many of whom found the scene extremely relatable. Said meteorologist Tyler Roney: 4 year old me at the grocery store looking for my mom. Actress Alyssa Limperis wrote, me immediately after someone gives me specific instructions. Film producer Maria Cuomo Cole tweeted, I look for my phone several times a day. Buzzfeed writer Ryan Schocket, meanwhile, considered snack foods, writing What my pizza buns see from inside the microwave. An user Turn around like the Weeknd did when I hear my cat somewhere in the house start gagging and try to get there before he climbs onto something nice. Another when Trying to take the $ 25 entrance fee is worth it when they tell you the museum closes in 5 minutes. How do this year’s memes compare to previous ones? The jokesters ran into trouble last year when they scoffed at when Shakiras’ waving tongue gave a chirping cry. Memes were quickly criticized as being culturally insensitive. As Allyson Chiu wrote in The Washington Posts at the time, like much of Shakiras’ widely advertised performance, which was full of nods to his Colombian and Lebanese heritage, the seemingly random trill actually had a deep cultural significance. For those familiar with the culture of the Middle East, the sound was akin to a traditional Arabic expression of joy and celebration called zaghrouta. It has also been interpreted as a reference to the famous Carnival of Barranquilla, which is held in the hometown of Shakiras in Colombia. Another that was criticized was in 2013, when an unflattering image of Beyonc, captured mid-performance, has become a meme that is still widely used today primarily to insult the pop star. But sheer glee from the Super Bowl halftime show stands above the rest, beloved for its sheer quirkiness. Were talking, of course, about the left shark. Katy Perry was flanked by dancers dressed in shark costumes during her performance in 2015. One of those sharks seemed to be in her own little aquatic world, doing her own weird thing that had nothing to do with the choreography actually planned. . It was wonderful. No offense to the Weeknd, but that kind of organic moment can’t be replicated. The Left Shark stays on top of halftime shows the mountain of virality, the Tom Brady of Super Bowl memes.







