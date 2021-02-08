Evan Rachel Wood filed a police report on Marilyn Manson’s wife





Evan Rachel Wood, who accused Marilyn Manson of having abused her while they were in a relationship, said he filed a police report in December against the singer-comedian’s wife. Last week, Wood, 33, finally put a name to the #MeToo domestic violence allegations she did before Congress in 2018. The actress said Manson’s real name Brian Warner abused her during their relationship, which went public in 2007 and ended in a broken engagement in 2010. Manson, 52, has denied the allegations as horrific distortions of reality. The Westworld star over the weekend said she filed a report against Lindsay Usich for allegedly threatening to post compromising photos that were taken while Wood was with Manson. She said the photos were taken by someone else when she was underage and she was given copious amounts of drugs and alcohol. Wood said she was told that Usich, who married Manson about a year ago, wanted to ruin her career and shut her up. Usich, 36 and a photographer, did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. Wood shared a redacted page from a December 19, 2020 police report in his Instagram story, along with one of the photos allegedly in question: Wood is wearing a German-style military hat and a Hitler-style mustache drawn on his lip superior. This is part of the humiliation and blackmail, wrote Wood, who was raised Jewish. Last week, Manson denied Woods’ claims and those of several other accusers in a statement on Instagram. “[T]These recent claims about me are horrendous distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how and why others now choose to distort the past, it is the truth, he wrote. Dita Von Teese, who was in a relationship with the musician for seven years, including a short marriage, released A declaration on the situation last Wednesday, saying she was addressing the allegations. Be aware that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple, the burlesque performer and actress wrote on Instagram. If they had, I wouldn’t have married him … I left 12 months later because of infidelity and drug addiction. The Beautiful People singer has been ditched by longtime manager Tony Ciulla, Rolling stone reported on Friday. They had worked together since 1996. He was also abandoned by his label and by the arts agency CAA.







