Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised poetry class in zoom





Poetry has a real moment in American pop culture. Last night, Amanda Gorman became the first poet in history to recite an original work at the Super Bowl, sharing a piece showcasing the work of the game’s honorary captains. (Of course, her performance came just weeks after that. the National Youth Poet Laureate stole the show at Joe Biden’s inauguration with his poem: “The Hill We Climb.”) And now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have appeared in a youth poetry class on Zoom. In honor of Black History Month, the Duke and Duchess attended a virtual session with Get Lit – Words Ignite !, an Los Angeles-based organization that uses poetry to “increase literacy, empower young people and inspire communities ”. “Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend ?! It was the best weekend ever! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magical and kind and interested in the poetry!” reads an Instagram post on the Get Lit handle. “The Duchess even shared a few of her favorite lines of poetry. We are so grateful for their visit in honor of Black History Month. It is the most epic experience in the history of Get Lit !!! “ The organization has yet to reveal which poem Meghan cited, but in the past she has said she is a fan of Matt Haig’s “A Note from the Beach” and the work of Maya Angelou. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Several people involved in the class shared their experiences on social media, including Mason Granger, the public outreach manager for the program. “My favorite part of it all was that Meghan echoed so many feelings that we talked about in class, about this particular moment in time / history of being a young person and the ripple effect of ‘one voice “, Granger wrote on Instagram. “The reason they decided to come is that at some point in their life they were moved by a poem.” Caroline Hallemann

Digital News Director

As Town & Country’s Digital News Director, Caroline Hallemann covers everything from the British Royal Family to the latest episodes of Outlander, Killing Eve and The Crown. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos