Bask in the glow. | About Verizon

Today, Up To Speed Live, host Andy Choi returned to a great weekend.
Bowled over: number seven for Tom, 5G for us
What was it like for a Super Bowl? If you supported the Bucs, congratulations. If you supported the chefs, there will always be next year. And most importantly, congratulations to our V Teamers who helped make the Super Bowl so special to us and to all of our stakeholders.
Some statistics from the stadium and beyond:
- Data usage in and around the 2021 vs 2020 stage: 7 TB vs 21.5 TB
- There were 14,000 Verizon devices used out of a total attendance of 24,835 (56%)
- Average download speeds of the Verizons 5G Ultra Wideband network outperformed all other 5G networks at Raymond James Stadium
- Verizons’ approximate average download speeds topped 800Mbps with peak speeds while gaming reaching 2Gbps.
- Big Game Orders: Data traffic to food delivery sites increased 69% on February 7 from the previous Sunday (January 31).
Did you watch together? We were doing.
Despite the challenges of hosting a live sporting event during this pandemic, Verizon has always provided memorable and groundbreaking ways that made the Super Bowl an experience we can collectively have. We talked about how Watch together on the Yahoo Sports app comes in handy during times like these, and our leaders did so as Ronan and Guru jumped into the app and joined some of our V Teamers to enjoy the game.
Great real and virtual stadiums
Speaking of game-changing ways of watching the Super Bowl, those of us using our 5G Ultra Wideband network through an iPhone 12 had access to the SuperStadium experience on the NFL app. If you were at home, you had access to five camera angles to watch the game. Those lucky enough to be in the stadium had access to seven camera angles.
Creative Fortnite
Our gaming fans could also get into the spirit of the Super Bowl by playing games in Fortnite Creative’s Verizon 5G virtual stadium. George gave a useful tutorial on the Creative Hub geography to help anyone find the stadium easily.
By the way, a few game stats we all need to think about:
- Digital gamers in the US alone number 190 million people
- 75% of each household has at least one player
Becoming the network of choice for gamers is going to be a big deal for us, and that’s why our Super Bowl commercial featuring Samuel L Jackson last night brought not only fun, but a very important message: 5G Ultra Wideband is going to make the game super responsive with ultra-low latency times and it’s a win-win for all of our gaming customers.
These experiences, live and virtual, are just a few examples of how we continue to lead the way when it comes to making great moments matter.
Good music, good cause
After the match, our Big concert for small businesses has strived to help one million small businesses get back on their feet through the power of music and the power of our network. The concert included performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Luke Bryan, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus and many more.
Verizon is committing $ 10 million to support small businesses through the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Society (LISC), focusing on business owners in historically underserved communities. Additionally, Verizon has partnered with select small businesses in the Tampa area to equip them with 5G connectivity and the tools needed to accelerate digital transformation, all to help their recovery.
Virtual chocolate tasting
As Valentine’s Day draws near, we have the perfect event for you. CocoAndr is a small Dallas-based company that produces artisan chocolate. Verizon Business is working with CocoAndr this Thursday, February 11 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT for a one-hour chocolate tasting class hosted through BlueJeans by Verizon, of course. This is another small business benefiting from our Verizon Small Business Partner Program, where we provide connectivity, security and more.
Also, be sure to tune in to tomorrow’s Up To Speed episode, where you’ll find tips for Valentine’s Day and how Verizon can help make the holidays even more special.
Take your VZPulse
Folks, another reminder to answer your Q1 VZPulse survey. You have until Friday to do so; it should only take you a few minutes. Make sure your voice is heard.
Inspirational words
Andy ended today’s episode with a quote from the man whose Super Bowl trophy is named after: Coach Vince Lombardi.
