Top Chef will be returning April 1 for Portland-based Season 18 (watch the trailer first look)





The restaurant industry has never needed a boost so much, today's announcement than Top chef will be back on Thursday April 1 with an oversized episode, especially good news. Better yet, season 18 of the Emmy-winning series Bravo is based in Portland and will highlight the Oregons' vibrant dining scene. Each season, Top Chef brings together talented culinary professionals to meet challenges that test their creativity, abilities and expertise. Padma lakshmi hosts, and she will again be joined by the Chief Justice Tom colicchio and Gail Simmons. In Season 18, Portland will be, as press documents say, a picturesque backdrop and culinary inspiration, as chefs face off in challenges that include celebrating Portlands Pan-African cuisine, food hundreds of frontline workers and crab on the Oregon coast in tribute. to culinary icon and Oregonian James Beard. In season 18, the James Beard Award-winning series had to make some changes, to accommodate security measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Instead of bringing people in and out for the first time, this year, Top Chef features a rotating jury and a meal panel, including winners, finalists and viewer favorites. Judges and guests include Gregory Gourdet, Portland chef and veteran Top Chef; Richard Blais; Carrie Baird; Nina Compton; Tiffany Derry; Melissa King; Kristen Kish; Edward Lee; Kwame Onwuachi; Amar Santana; Dale Talde; and Brooke Williamson. Season 18 will also include appearances by Jos Andrs, Massimo Bottura, Gabriel Rucker and Alice Waters of Portlands. Portlandia stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein will also be appearing at the Top Chef Kitchen for a Quickfire challenge. The Chiefs who will compete in Season 18 include two Portlanders. Here's the lineup: Brittanny Anderson – Richmond, VA; Avishar Barua – Columbus, OH; Dawn Burrell Houston, Texas; Gabe Erales – Austin, Texas; Nelson German – Oakland, California; Byron Gomez Aspen, CO; Sasha Grumman – Houston, Texas; Roscoe Hall – Birmingham, AL; Sara Hauman | –Portland, OR; Kiki Louya –Detroit, MI; Maria Mazon –Tucson, AZ; Shota Nakajima – Seattle, WA; Gabriel Pascuzzi Portland, OR; Jamie Tran – Las Vegas, NV; and Chris Viaud-Milford, NH. Hauman is the chef at Soter Vineyards in Carlton. Pascuzzi is the chef and owner of Portland's Mama Bird, Stacked Sandwich Shop, and Feel Good restaurants. Top Chef Season 18 will premiere from 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 on Bravo. More from our coverage: Top Chef is back and the new season is based in Portland







