WandaVision Episode 6 Release Date: When Can You Watch On Disney Plus

WandaVision Episode 6 Details Release date: Friday, February 12 at 3 a.m.ET

Discard: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park

Creator: Jac schaeffer

Total episodes: 9

There are plenty of tips and treats waiting for you as the WandaVision Episode 6 release date approaches. The next installment in the Marvel Disney Plus series aims to celebrate Halloween in Westview, with Wanda and Vision wearing costumes that resemble their outfits from the comics. This is just one of the theories from WandaVision and Easter Eggs that we can’t wait to see.

The show series focuses on Avengers couple Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Android Vision / AI hybrid (Paul Bettany). Somehow, even though Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War, they live a rather happy suburban life in the style of classic sitcoms. But as they move through the decades, their world begins to unravel and harsh reality, in the form of SWORD, creeps in.

WandaVision, the sitcom appears to be controlled by Wanda’s powers. Outside, this surreal version of Westview is watched by SWORD. The first three episodes depict the old Avengers in typical 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s sitcoms. As cracks continue to form in their lives, Wanda magically pulls them away. She even kicked out Monica Rambeau, a SWORD agent who infiltrated the bubble and pretended to be neighbor Geraldine.

The fifth episode took everyone into the ’90s and introduced a groundbreaking cameo at the end, which should have a huge impact on the entire MCU.

Here’s everything you need to know about how and when to watch WandaVision Episode 6.

WandaVision Episode 6 premieres Friday, February 12 at 3 a.m.ET.

Episode 6 is directed by Matt Shakman (who directs the entire season). The recorder is unknown, as is the runtime. The first five episodes were all around 30 minutes long, but the final episodes of the season may be a bit longer.

WandaVision Episode 6 Trailer

While Disney Plus doesn’t offer traditional episodic promotions, Marvel recently released a preview of the rest of the WandaVision season.

The trailer contains flashes of Vision and Wanda in Halloween costumes that resemble their looks from the comics. Other than that, it’s hard to say which sitcoms from the 90s might inspire WandaVision Episode 6. One possibility is that this episode crushes the ’90s and 2000s together and takes a page from Malcolm in the Middle.

WandaVision will include nine episodes in total. Here are their release dates. All episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET on subsequent Fridays.

WandaVision Episode 1: January 15th

WandaVision Episode 2: January 15th

WandaVision Episode 3: 22 january

WandaVision Episode 4: 29 january

WandaVision Episode 5: February 5

WandaVision Episode 6: 12 February

WandaVision Episode 7: February 19

WandaVision Episode 8: February 26

WandaVision Episode 9: March 5

WandaVision episode recap

WandaVision episode 1: “Filmed before a live studio audience

Wanda and Vision move to the town of Westview in the 1950s (the tone is very Dick Van Dyke Show). They meet a curious neighbor (Kathryn Hahn) and arrange an important last minute dinner with the boss. But during this dinner, things take a turn for the worse when the couple can’t answer basic questions about their lives before they move to town. When the boss chokes on his food, Wanda orders Vision to save him. Then everything returns to normal.

After the “credits” roll on the show-in-a-show, we see that it played on a monitor with the logo on it for SWORD Comic readers will know as Sentient’s observation and response service World, which monitors the activity of aliens. However, in the MCU, it stands for Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division.

WandaVision episode 2: “Don’t touch that dial

Wanda and Vision are now in their 60s (a la Bewitched) performing in the neighborhood magic show. Vision gets “drunk” after swallowing a piece of chewing gum that entangles its internal mechanical parts. During the magic show, he accidentally reveals his abilities, but Wanda conceals them using her own powers. At home, they see a strange beekeeper emerging from a manhole in the street. Wanda says “no” and the time returns. Wanda is suddenly pregnant and everything turns from black and white to color.

WandaVision Episode 3: “Now in Color”

Wanda and Vision are extremely colorful and wear very 70’s outfits in a setting reminiscent of The Partridge Family or Brady Bunch. The doctor makes a home visit and officially declares Wanda pregnant, so the couple begin to outfit the nursery and consider baby names. Wanda’s pregnancy is developing rapidly and in just a few days, she is ready to give birth. Vision runs away to find the doctor, while Geraldine helps Wanda give birth to two boys (Tommy and Billy). But afterward, when Wanda mentions her own twin, Pietro, and Geraldine refers to Ultron, Wanda kicks him out of the sitcom Westview. (Read the full WandaVision Episode 3 recap)

WandaVision Episode 4: “We are interrupting this program”

Monica Rambeau wakes up in a hospital room to find that her mother has passed away after she lost her existence for five years to Thanos’ snap. She returns to work at SWORD and is tasked with working with FBI Agent Jimmy Woo on a strange missing persons case. She’s sucked into the anomaly around the town of Westview. To retrieve Monica, Jimmy enlists Dr. Darcy Lewis, an astrophysicist who discovers that Westview is broadcasting a TV signal. They watch the show “WandaVision” and identify several residents of Westview as the “characters”, but do not know why the phenomenon is occurring. Later, Monica is kicked out of Westview by Wanda. (Read the full WandaVision Episode 4 recap)

WandaVision Episode 5: “On a very special episode …”

Wanda and Vision are entirely in the 1980s, with Wanda sporting big, poofy hair. Tommy and Billy instantly grow from baby to 5 years old and back to 10 years old. They also find a dog, Sparky. Vision goes to work, where he reads an email sent by SWORD that prompts him to “wake up” Norm, who panics about his real life before Vision puts him back into character. When SWORD sends a drone to Westview, an enraged Wanda emerges and warns Acting Director Hayward to leave her alone. Upon her return, Vision confronts her with the truth about the city and its people. Their argument is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor: Pietro Maximoff, Wanda’s dead twin brother. However, as Darcy Lewis notes while watching on TV, it has been “recast. (Read full recap of WandaVision Episode 5)