Universal & TikTok partner for artist collaborations, data





We did not just renew a TikTok license here, UMG Executive VP Digital Strategy Michael nash highlighted in an interview with Billboard. On the contrary, the new agreement fundamentally reintroduces the partnership between the two companies, including artist partnerships that will be announced soon. Obviously, TikTok has revolutionized the way fans connect with our artists on their platform and in the social space, and we think we have the potential to collaborate very deeply with them to develop the types of tools. that are really going to move the needle for our artists and for the industry, says Nash. It is not about signing an agreement. This is about everything we’re going to do after signing the deal, and it was built around new collaboration concepts that were really excited about. Global Head of Music at TikTok Ole Obermann echo this for Billboard: Throughout the last year, as TikTok has evolved a lot as a product, and we’ve really started to understand better how users and creators interact with music on the platform, we’ve spent a lot of time. time with Michael and his team to talk about it. We’ve had some great ideas on what we can do to take full advantage of the artist roster from UMG and Universal Publishing and then TikTok as a platform and how it’s going to evolve.

TikTok has become a successful creative force over the past few years. Music videos and user trends on the platform have helped smash new songs (like Roddy Ricchs The Box and 24kGoldns Mood) as well as old ones (like Fleetwood Macs Dreams). TikTok claims more than 70 artists who broke into TikTok have since signed major deals with labels including Jawsh 685, Powfu, Sueco, Priscilla Block and, last month, slum sensation Nathan Evans with Polydor Records, property of UMG. Record labels and agencies are now regularly incorporating TikTok influencer marketing into new release deployments, while space executives increasingly see User Generated Content (UGC) as a source of revenue valuable future for the music industry. While TikTok clashed with the music industry over licensing as recently as 2019, the app now has a dedicated music team and extensive deals in place. TikTok entered into a new music license agreement with Sony Music Entertainment in November and entered into a short-term licensing agreement with Warner Music in April. The alliance is an industry-wide example of social media companies recognizing, respecting and rewarding music creators whose songs are essential to their platforms, the UMPG CEO said. Marc Cimino added in a press release. We value TikToks’ partnership and look forward to working together to provide support and opportunities for our songwriters. The new pact between UMG and TikTok comes after the label group abruptly pulled its catalog from TikTok competitor Triller last week, saying the app had withheld payments from artists and refused to negotiate new licensing deals for music.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos