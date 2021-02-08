Why LOTR’s Viggo Mortensen turned down the role of X-Men Wolverine





Viggo Mortensen has revealed why he turned down the role of Wolverine in the ’90s, making way for Hugh Jackman and joining The Lord of the Rings.

There was a time when Viggo Mortensen, known for his role as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, was courted by Fox to play X Men‘s Wolverine, but he refused and just explained why after more than 20 years. The role of Wolverine ultimately fell to Hugh Jackman, who played the character for 17 years, and primarily defined his career through him. Meanwhile, Mortensen found himself replacing Stuart Townsend as Aragorn for one of the great trilogies in movie history, as the two projects came together around the same time. Few Marvel characters are more iconic than Wolverine, and few actors are more connected to their characters than Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Although he was fortunate and talented to transcend association and find roles to fill elsewhere in Hollywood during his tenure, Jackman is Wolverine. Even Joe Russo doesn’t think he should be replaced until he wears out fans’ memory. It might be odd to think of how many actors were considered before Jackman, but Viggo Mortensen probably would have been a great choice. The problem for him, ironically, was the idea of ​​being defined by the character. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why The Wolverine Is The Real Black Sheep Of The X-Men Franchise Mortensen was recently interviewed on the Happy sad confused podcast, promoting his directorial debut Fall. He mentioned on the show that he was uncomfortable with playing Wolverine too much, and oddly enough that his son wasn’t impressed with Bryan Singer’s portrayal of the character. What bothered me at the time was just the engagement of endless movies of this same character over and over again. I was nervous about it. And there were also some things, I mean, they sorted out most of it, but I took Henry to the meeting I had with the director as a kind of lucky charm and guide. Deep down I thought he might learn something too, because I let Henry read the script and he said, “It’s wrong, it’s not like that.” Mortensen and Jackman both enjoyed successful careers despite taking on iconic roles in the early ’90s. The two are still at least partially tied to their defining franchises, though Mortensen is mostly asked about LOTR things, but was free to accept other artistic roles and endeavors and to be taken seriously. It is not yet clear how the MCU will treat Wolverine, but Disney’s hold on their Marvel characters appears to be even more intense than Fox. MCU characters display a lot.For example, compared to Jackman’s seven appearances (one of which was a cameo) in seventeen years, Robert Downey Jr. has played Iron Man ten times in just thirteen years. It’s quite a commitment. Mortensen’s directorial debut, Fall, was, unfortunately, a little mixed up, but making a feature film is quite an achievement in itself. In the end, the X Men/LOTR the decision appears to have been a win-win for everyone involved. Next: The Lord of the Rings: What Each Fellowship Member Did Next Source: Sad and confused joyful podcast 90 Day Fiancé: What Angela Believes Did For Her Drastic Weight Loss Results

About the Author Lucas Bermudez

(65 articles published)

Lucas Bermudez is a recent University of Miami graduate with a degree in Media and English and plenty of free time to watch TV. He was twice shortlisted for professional production by the “Capstone Pictures” department, writing the screenplay twice, but since graduation he has turned to writing news articles for ScreenRant because that student films don’t pay the bills. Despite a deep personal love for animation and comics, Lucas makes it a mission to know at least a little bit of everything pop culture related to, because you never really know who to chat with at a party. . More from Lucas Bermudez







