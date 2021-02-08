Celebrities rally around Britney Spears after revealing new documentary





Celebrities are voicing their support for Britney Spears after the release of a documentary that details the pop icon’s rise to prominence and how she has handled unfair treatment throughout her career. The documentary “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears” aired last Friday on FX and is currently airing on Hulu. The film also goes into great detail about the guardianship Spears has endured since she suffered a mental breakdown in 2008. Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler both tweeted “#FreeBritney,” referring to the popular fan-fueled movement to help give Spears full control over her life. The trusteeship arrangement has always been controversial among some Spears fans, who believe it is used to manipulate and control just about every aspect of her life, from who she socializes to her career choices and financial decisions. The documentary also highlighted the strained relationship between Spears and his father, Jamie Spears, who controls his estimated fortune of $ 59 million. Spears said through her lawyer last year that she no longer wanted her father to be responsible for her estate. During a pre-Super Bowl performance, Miley Cyrus also yelled at Spears. Cyrus’ hit “Party in the USA” features the lyrics “and a song by Britney was on”. She added a special mention after singing the line, “We love Britney!” Hayley Williams, lead singer of “Paramore”, commented on the unfair headlines and media coverage of Spears, which included questions about her body, headlines alleging that she was responsible for her breakup with Justin Timberlake and that she was constantly baited by the paparazzi. until it reaches a breaking point. “No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that the media / society / misogynists have inflicted on them. The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the horrible price it paid, ”said Williams tweeted. Andy Cohen also spoke on Monday. “Hello!” he wrote. “Have a nice day! And: #FreeBritney.” Valerie Bertinelli, who made her debut as a young teenager on “One Day at a Time”, added her support for the movement on Twitter. “It drives me crazy with gratitude for my parents and the way they have protected me as a young girl in this insane business. #FreeBritney,” she wrote. drives me crazy with gratitude for my parents and how they protected me as a young girl in this crazy business #FreeBritney Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) February 7, 2021 “Pretty Little Liars” actor Lucy Hale shared a tribute to Spears and posted a video showing “Baby One More Time” streaming from her TV. “I watched Framing Britney last night and all I can say is we all owe this woman an apology for making fun of her emotional pain and trauma for all these years,” Hale wrote on her Instagram story. “Britney Spears was my idol growing up and still is in some ways. She was my first take on how sexy a woman could be without apologies. It should really make us re-evaluate the culture of cancellation and all the taboos. that accompany mental health / illness. “ “Also f ** k all the paparazzi that pushed her down,” Hale added. “Anyway, I love Brit. I always, always.”







