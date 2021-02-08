Disney’s California Adventure to partially reopen in March





12:14 p.m. PST 02/08/2021



through



Ryan parker



The move brings 1,000 employees back to work, says Disneyland President Ken Potrock.

California Adventure at Disneyland Resort will expand dining and outdoor shopping next month. Disneyland President Ken Potrock made the announcement on Monday, commemorating the 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure Park. The move comes after Governor Gavin Newsom lifted stay-at-home orders last month for several counties he put in place in December as COVID-19 cases exploded statewide. California Adventure, which partially reopens in mid-March, is bringing 1,000 employees back to work, Potrock noted. Downtown Disney reopened for outdoor dining and indoor shopping last July. California Adventure also opened for outdoor shopping and dining in November. The stay at home put in place soon after caused a major wrinkle. Now, California Adventure will open for a time-limited experience for food and drink offerings several days a week in the park, according to Potrock. More than 200 unionized workers were recalled last month as alfresco dining was once again available in downtown Disney. The California Adventure news comes days after two state lawmakers announced legislation that could help Disneyland, as well as Southern California’s other major theme parks, open earlier. Assembly members Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Buena Park, and Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, are looking to co-sponsor AB 420, which would place all major theme parks intier 3 (orange), or moderate, of States COVID-19 Industry Guidance for Amusement and Theme Parks. Governor Newsom previously placed major theme parks at level 4 (yellow), or minimum. Theme park officials collectively called the move “unworkable”. Erin Guerrero, executive director of the California Attractions and Parks Association, praised the bill. CAPA represents Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Knotts Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld San Diego and Legoland California, between other. Around the world, theme parks have proven they can responsibly reopen while protecting the health of customers and staff, “she said in a statement last week. Almost a year on. With the closure of parks in response to the pandemic, tens of thousands of employees remain without work, while local businesses, communities surrounding the theme parks and local governments face continuing negative consequences. “ Alawsuit was taken on by officials from all the major SoCal theme parks to push back against Newsom’s guidelines.







