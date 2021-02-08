Sundance Film Festival Brings Biggest Audience Ever With 2021 Virtual Edition

A Sundance with Online Screenings and a Live Premiere Zoom Q&A garnered total audiences 2.7 times a typical Park City edition, or over 500,000 movie streams.



The Sundance Film Festival saw its biggest audience ever with a 2021 digitally focused edition.

On Monday, the Sundance Institute reported that its Pandemic Era event – which took place online and in person in 20 cities across the country for seven days from Jan.28 to Feb.3 – reached a total audience of 2, 7 times bigger. than in the typical 11-day edition of Park City, Utah.

While Sundance mainly broadcast its 2021 content, including the winner of the US Grand Jury Prize CODA – Among online viewers in the 50 states and in addition in 120 countries, the festival recorded 251,331 views of feature films and short films via its tailor-made online platform and its TV applications.

With an estimated average of two people per household for each viewing of the film, the organizers of the Sundance festival estimate to have had more than 500,000 views for the film program. This is despite the screening of much less feature films, or 73 titles this year, compared to the 120 feature films typical of festivals.

Shortened to seven days, compared to the usual 11 days, the Sundance Institute’s mostly virtual festival this year paraded moviegoers to view feature films and short films on a bespoke digital platform, rather than stand move to the grounds among Park City’s theaters to attend premieres, events and conferences, as in the past.

With a hybrid format similar to that of Toronto, London, and New York, access the internet, and in physical theaters and drive-ins when possible, with capacity restrictions, the main idea for Sundance this year was to well plan partnerships at the national level with independent cinemas and cultural organizations. beyond Utah to ensure, where permitted, the buzz and collective spirit of a traditional Sundance premiere.

Organizers of the Fest ahead of Sundance kick-off on Jan. 28 called it all a great experiment with no assurance that audiences would embrace, digitally or otherwise, a hybrid format brought on by the public health danger of the COVID-19. It has been gratifying to see how adventurous audiences around the world have engaged with our program and our platform, and of course we are delighted to have met and even exceeded our goal of expanding the reach and the independent film community during this difficult year, Keri Putnam, CEO of the Sundance Institute said in a statement.

Online seat limits for feature film streams have been set by individual rights holders, and film and series programs have been geo-blocked in the US market. Festival director Tabitha Jackson added that Sundance will continue to dig into audience data for its first ever hybrid online and in-theater event, but early results indicate that a virtual and in-theater hybrid Sundance could be a new standard.

“There is still a lot to learn, but we are thrilled that a combination of online and in-person participation, innovative social spaces, hard work and many fingers crossed have come together to expand and connect audiences for the amazing work list. we were fortunate enough to program this year, ”Jackson said in his own statement.

Sundance also reported that 85% of its festival content is sold through single $ 15 tickets, with the rest seen with passes. And despite the fact that no press and industry are coming to Park City due to a growing coronavirus crisis, the festival has increased virtual attendance as 1,800 industry members and 1,272 journalists have been accredited to participate in Sundance, up five percent from 2020 when the event took place on the field in Utah.

And international entertainment executives have taken advantage of Sundance’s online platform as the festival industry representation grew from 26 countries in 2020 to 41 countries in 2021, and for the press from 33 countries in 2020 to 41 countries this year. Additionally, the festival’s efforts to increase the inclusion of its media body saw the number of under-represented communities grow from 51 members in 2020 to 80 members in 2021, with attendees receiving a grant to help secure their work at Sundance.