Godzilla is mind controlled (and KOTM set it up)

In Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla could fall victim to mind control, a plot device apparently introduced to the MonsterVerse via the Godzilla: King of the Monsters credits. Mind control in the movie would provide an explanation for Godzillas’ unusually aggressive behavior in the trailer.

Despite everything he has done to protect humanity in his two MonsterVerse films, the King of the Monsters is seen as Godzilla vs. Kongs scoundrel. Based on what was shown in the trailer, it looks like Godzilla has attacked the humans and Kong may be tasked with defeating him. But not all fans are convinced Godzilla is going wrong. One result that would wipe Godzilla from any wrongdoing would be the revelation that he is being imitated (and framed) by his robotic counterpart, Mechagodzilla. However, there’s another theory that would serve the same purpose; Godzilla may not act of his own free will.

While the concept of mind control has been discussed before in the MonsterVerse, it has yet to be used. If implemented, it would not be a new idea for a Godzilla movie. Mind control is an old issue that has made Godzilla and his allies in the past. In Tohos Terror of Mechagodzilla, it was used to make the peaceful Titanosaurus an opponent of Godzilla. Astro Monster Invasion saw Godzilla and Rodan attack Japan against their will. Godzilla and several other heroic kaiju have been placed under the mind control of aliens and humans in Destroy all monsters. There have been other instances where mind control was central to the story of a Godzilla movie. The MonsterVerse may also use it in Godzilla vs. Kong. Here’s how it might work and why this theory would make sense of what Godzilla is doing in the movie.

How the King of the Monsters sets up mind control

The redacted text in the Godzilla: King of the Monsters credits suggested that mind control is indeed possible in the MonsterVerse. It has been said that ancient humans developed means of telepathic communication with the Titans, with whom they shared peaceful and symbiotic relationships. After some time they decided to turn these monsters into weapons of war and tried to control their. When some Titans retaliated, a war broke out. Part of what makes this story between man and Titan so interesting is the idea that humans were able to control the Titans, even if it was only temporary. It is not known exactly how they accomplished this, but the implication is that their methods of telepathic communication had something to do with it. It could be that they took their bond to the next level by telepathically imposing their will on the Titans.

Telepathically controlling monsters may not be a feasible option these days, but there might be other ways modern humans can make it work. In reality, King of monsters may have taken the first step towards humanity possessing this ability. The film featured a device called the Orca, which can transmit signals that only Titans can recognize and respond to. In the film, the characters were able to influence the actions of the Titans through the Orca. For example, Madison (Millie Bobby Brown) used it successfully to lure Ghidorah to Boston. If a significant technological upgrade were made to the Orca, humanity could have the means to directly control the Titans.

Why the villains control Godzilla

Godzilla vs. Kongs the bad guys may already have their hands on such a device. If so, maybe they are using it on Godzilla. First of all, it seems like a sensible plan taking into account what is known about their intentions in Godzilla vs. Kong. The synopsis confirmed that a human conspiracy could lead to the eradication of all monsters. To achieve this goal, it’s hard to imagine a better way to do it than to take mind control of the Mightiest Titan. If they can get Godzilla to do whatever they want, they would have the power to accomplish two goals. First, they could wipe out the other Titans by forcing Godzilla to fight them. Second, they could convince the inhabitants of Earth to unite against what remains of the Titans. Most believe that Godzilla is their protector, so even if he turned on them, they would become even more determined than ever to get rid of him.

Godzilla being mind controlled would provide an adequate explanation as to why he suddenly became a thug in the MonsterVerse. It’s not like Godzilla for him to launch attacks on innocent humans. The main characters are aware of this fact, which is why characters like Madison feel like they’re missing a piece of the puzzle.

That missing piece could be APEX Sciences, a mysterious new MonsterVerse organization that appears to be an integral part of Godzilla vs. Kongs ground. Although this is not confirmed, many theorize that APEX is the name that belongs to Godzilla vs. Kongs group of bad guys. The Godzilla vs. Kong The trailer hinted that there might be a connection between Godzilla and APEX. At 1:47, a map plots the activities of Godzillas and the locations of many APEX facilities. A note on the card reads, Connection between Godzilla and APEX? This means that whatever Godzilla does can be related to them in some way or another. Unless Godzillas’ attacks are aimed at APEX, the connection may be that Godzilla is being used by them as a pawn.

MonsterVerse human characters can have to free Godzilla

If it’s true that Godzilla is under the mind control of APEX, that would mean it might be up to Kong and Monarch to bring him back to normal. Understanding what’s really going on and freeing Godzilla from APEX control may actually be Madisons’ story Godzilla vs. Kong. It seems plausible, given that she appears to be investigating his motives in the trailer. As to how this can be done, the key might be Godzilla vs. Kongs child character, who may have a telepathic link with Kong. Although his primary connection to the story is Kong, it could be revealed that his powers allow him to communicate with all Titans. It could get him to Godzilla.

Of course, if they manage to restore Godzilla to his senses, that doesn’t mean his conflict with Kong will end. Kong, who likely won’t understand the nature of Godzillas’ predicament, may still view him as the enemy until the real threat is revealed. If the APEX loses Godzilla, they could unleash Mechagodzilla on both as a back-up plan.

