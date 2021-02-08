Coaching Britney doc examines Timberlake, media circus

Revealing New Documentary Highlights Pop Singer’s ‘Circus’ Britney spears Many on social media are rallying around the singer, after watching Framing Britney Spears (now streaming on Hulu), FX and The New York Times.

The project examines the rise of Spears, 39, his mental health issues, his inappropriate treatment by relentless media and the discord over him guardianship, controlled largely by his father, Jamie.

The documentary caught the attention of celebrities, including talk show host Tamron Hall, who tweeted, “It’s an understatement to call it heartbreaking.” Fashion designer Christian Siriano posted that he wanted “so much” to help Spears, and Paramore frontman Hayley Williams addressed Spears’ suffering.

“No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that the media / society / misogynists have inflicted upon him”, Williams wrote. “The conversation about cultural mental health awareness could never be where it is without the terrible price it has paid.

“Framing Britney” prompted fans to share how people treated Spears, including:

Britney Spears abandons her ‘matches’collaboration with the Backstreet Boys

Surprise!Britney Spears’ unreleased song ‘Swimming In the Stars’ drops to mark singer’s 39th birthday

Justin timberlake

Spears reconnected with his “All New Mickey Mouse Club” co-star, and the two dated for a few years before going their separate ways in 2002. There is speculation that they broke up because Spears was unfaithful, what Timberlake seemed to fuel with the release of the music video for his 2002 single “Cry Me A River”. It featured a Spears lookalike, on which Timberlake takes revenge by recording a steamy makeup session with another woman .

Clip from a radio interview with Timberlake featured in “Framing Britney” depicts another instance where the former brawling boy did not always show compassion for her ex, who at one point said she wanted to stay. virgin until marriage. When asked if he had slept with Spears, he playfully replies, “OK, I did!” but seems to go back, although the audio is not clear. Timberlake’s 2002 interview with Barbara Walters shows a better example of his lack of restraint when it comes to her sex life with Spears (although the timing is not included in the document). Walters asked if the couple had abstained from sex during their relationship. Instead of closing the question, he says, “Of course,” then lets out an uncomfortable laugh.

Some on Twitter have asked Timberlake to apologize to Spears for his transgressions depicted in the documentary.

“Today is a great day for @jtimberlake to publicly acknowledge his misogyny and apologize to Britney Spears”, a user wrote. “# FramingBritneySpears #FreeBritney”

“I don’t care if it’s been over a decade,” another posted, “Justin Timberlake still owes Britney Spears an apology for portraying her as a cheater in the public eye and spilling gasoline on the paparazzi tweet.”

In a tweet to Timberlake directly, another shared, “You have to publicly apologize to @ britneyspears for what you’ve done. And your name is a man ?! Puah.”

Britney Spears is ‘afraid of father’ Jamie,the lawyer says; the judge refuses to rule on the guardianship

The 10 best albums of 2020,including Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Chloe x Halle

Diane sawyer

Sawyer is the target of documentary view criticism thanks to a 2003 interview with Spears included in “Framing Britney”.

The anchor then ABCasked Spears about her split from Timberlake and shared comments from former Maryland First Lady Kendel Ehrlich, who said: “… really, if I had a chance to shoot Britney Spears , I think I would. “

“Oh, this is horrible!” Spears said in shock during the shoot. “It’s really bad.”

Looking only at the excerpt included in the documentary, Sawyer seems to justify Ehrlich’s remarks, explaining to Spears, “Because of the example for children and how difficult it is to be a parent.”

“Every Britney interviewer from the old #FramingBritneySpears clips who is still alive owes Britney a public apology,” one Twitter user claimed. “You can start with @DianeSawyer”

“Horrible,” another Twitterverse member wrote in response. “She feels like you are a bad influence for her children.” How is that even a reason to harm someone ???????? “

The Weeknd booka charismatic Super Bowl halftime show, but he was neither Beyonc nor Prince

Weeknd’s Super Bowl 55 backup dancershad blindfolded faces and Twitter had thoughts

Paparazzi

The documentary highlights another vulnerable moment for Spears in a 2006 interview with disgraced former “Today” host Matt Lauer. Through tears, she told him that being left alone by the paparazzi would be one of her biggest wishes.

But they did not give in. The following year, photographers arrested the singer, supposedly after her ex-husband Kevin Federline refused her request to see their children Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Daniel Ramos, then paparazzo, attempted to interview Spears, triggering her so much that she hit her automobile with an umbrella.

“Tonight was not a good night for her,” he said in the documentary. “It wasn’t a good night for us. was a good night for us, because it was luck. “

For a Twitter user, the document clarified the incident. “I now understand the infamous Britney moment 2007”, the person wrote. “And I would totally beat the (expletive) out of that paparazzi car window, too.”

Another user said: “The paparazzi destroyed Britney Spears”.

Ramos, however, takes no responsibility for Spears’ sanity. “Working on her for so many years, she never gave us any idea or information that ‘I don’t like you guys. Leave the F alone. “