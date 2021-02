Lee Daniels brings spy drama ‘the Spook Who Sat By the Door’ to FX

The Disney-backed Basic Cable Network has handed over a pilot order for the drama based on the novel by author Sam Greenlee and the feature film of the same name.

Lee Daniels extends his Disney footprint to FX. The Empire co-creator is attached to the executive production The ghost that sat by the door, a spy drama that was ordered to fly on the basic cable network backed by Disney. Based on Sam Greenlee’s novel, Leigh Dana Jackson (Raise Dion, Foundation) wrote the screenplay and will serve as the showrunner on the drama. Gérard McMurray (Burning sands) will run production and run the pilot. Daniels will lead production of the potential series through its global deal with Disney’s 20th Television. The book was opted out by the Daniels Inclusion Fund. Lee Daniels Entertainment president Marc Velez will also be executive producer. “The ghost who sat by the doorwas my dad’s favorite book, Daniels said in a statement Monday announcing the news. “Hed be so proud that I’m doing this and even prouder that I’m doing it with Gerard and Dana, two daring and brilliant black storytellers.” Greenlee’s novel, which inspired the 1973 feature film starring Lawrence Cook and Janet League, explores the fictional story of Dan Freeman, the first black CIA officer hired by the agency in the late 1960s. The story follows how he was recruited into an affirmative action program and how, as a result of a training process, he was “left at the door” as a sign of “racial equality. From the CIA. The book, first published in 1969, has been translated into multiple languages ​​and won the Sunday Times Book of the Year award the year it was released. The dread that sat by the door is Daniels’ latest effort for Disney under its global deal with the media giant. The prolific writer-director is also preparing a black-focused reboot of The good years for ABC, has BET become the Hulu comedy THANK YOU. Bed in the works for the streamer and prepares Our kind of people for Fox. Then Daniels has The United States vs. Billie Holiday due Feb.26 on Hulu. Should Scare moving forward, he would join a roster of originals at FX the old house for a critically acclaimed spy drama Americans which also includes American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Mayas, Pose, Snowfall and the next one Shogun and Rolling Stones limited editions, among others.







