Watch this hilarious TikTok make fun of ‘Malcolm & Marie’





If you thought watching the titular Malcolm and Marie characters yell at each other on Netflix through your TV or computer screen was exhausting, imagine being their neighbor. That’s exactly what comedian Ryan Ken did for his latest parody video, filmed from the perspective of a neighbor listening to the couples shouting match in real time. The hilarious clip, captioned Malcolm and Maries’ Neighbors Have Had enough, garnered over a million views on Twitter and TikTok combined. Even Zendaya, who stars in the film as Mary alongside John David Washingtons Malcolm, couldn’t help but like the viral video on Twitter, as Netflix retweeted it. He’s still out there yelling about Barry Jenkins, Ken in a bathrobe said in the comedy, looking out his window. All night long! He did it all night. I’ve already texted Marie and told her she can come here. And I’m not trying to tell her what to do, but she doesn’t have to go back there. I just don’t know what to do at this point, Ken continues in his video. I’m not trying to call the police. But he really needs to bring it together. Or Ima must solipsistically, metaphorically, ontologically howl his a. You have neighbors, Malcolm! Barrys probably in bed. Try this! Lord Jesus! Written and directed during The Pandemic by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie sees the characters of Zendaya and the Washington fight verbally for two hours upon their return from the premiere of director Malcolms’ latest film. While the cast received praise for their dueling tricks in the Netflix drama, Levinsons’ marathon storyline full of SAT-level vocabulary and meta-commentary on the entertainment industry drew mixed reviews from the media. fans and critics. Since its debut on Friday, Malcolm & Marie has inspired a number of memes and in-depth analysis from film critics, including The Times Justin Chang, who called Malcolms lengthy ramblings an intellectual exercise that does not exist. only for its own justification. Levinsons’ storyline, with its carefully crafted pivot points from defensive monologue A to Overlong Diatribe B, is nothing short of [John] Cassavetes tore up spontaneity, Chang wrote in his review. Nor, despite the quivering intensity of Zendayas’ lips and the impressive lung power of Washingtons, neither does their study of a tumultuous relationship approach equivalent depths of research, searing emotional honesty. While the Netflix awards campaign for the dialogue-intensive character study proved unsuccessful in Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations last week, Zendaya won a Critics Choice Award nomination on Monday for lead actress. See more reactions and parodies of the Quarantine Levinsons production below. I just watched the beautiful, talented @Zendaya and John David Washington in the movie #MalcolmAndMarie. I loved hearing my demo recording of my first project Presenting Dionne … I wonder how they found this recording. – Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021 everyday, Zendaya proves why she won this Emmy and deserves all the awards to come. one of the best actresses to come out of disney HANDS DOWN. #MalcolmAndMarie – Sphora (@ImSephora) February 7, 2021 Mahomes and the offensive line argue like Malcolm and Marie tonight smh – Low (@LowKeyUHTN) February 8, 2021 I don’t know how to explain this, but the Malcolm & Marie dialogue is the reason I don’t date academics – Books and BYE PUMPKIN! (@AmbreLynae) February 8, 2021







