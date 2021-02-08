Russell Tovey says his dad once believed being gay ‘could be cured’





Russell Tovey was praised for playing well-rounded, confident gays onWatching and Quantico, among other shows. But navigating his actual sexuality as he grew older, he says, was a bit more difficult. In an extensive interview with Britains Sunday Times, the actor recalled how his parents, George and Carole, struggled to accept that their son was gay from the start. I don’t think my parents were homophobic, they just didn’t know any gay people or anyone with gay kids, said Tovey, who came out at 18. They had nothing to hold on to. My father thought it could be cured, he added. He was afraid of what my life would be like. For him, being gay was a road of pitfalls and misfortune; out of love he wanted to correct this weakness, put cotton around me and protect me from all that. Elsewhere in the interview, Carole Tovey admitted that it took her husband about three years to come to terms with their son’s sexuality, and even considered restorative therapy.

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images



Russell Tovey (right) with boyfriend Steve Brockman in 2017.

I think it was to do with pride, his idea of ​​what makes you a man, she said. He thought marriage made Russell gay. He said: Well, take him hormone therapy. He found it hard to see that Russ was happy and we had to accept him. Fortunately, none of this ever happened. Although Tovey does not always havehas been most articulate on LGBTQ issues, he has nonetheless become a queer icon, and his acting career continues to reach new heights on stage and on screen. In 2016, he appeared on Broadway in A view from the bridge, and can currently be seen on HBO Years and years and the Hulu thriller series Sister. And these days, says Tovey, he’s modeling his relationship with Steve brockman, fitness trainer and aspiring architect, on that of his parents. After a brief separation, the two men reconciled in 2019 and frequently appear on each other’s Instagram accounts. I know Steve is my man and was in this amazing place now, Tovey told the Sunday Times.I want what my parents have. After 42 years, they are still best friends and they laugh all the time. This kind of love doesn’t happen every day. Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up to become a founding member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost







