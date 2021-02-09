Disney + will exclusively present the documentary Own the Room on March 12 | Business

BURBANK, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 8, 2021 –

Following Emmy Award-Winning Audience Success, Sundance and SXSW Science fair, National Geographic Documentaries and Filmmakers Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster Team Up Again on Feature Documentary Own the room, which will air exclusively on Disney + on March 12.

Own the room chronicles five students from disparate corners of the globe as they take their fledgling business ventures to Macau, China to participate in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. Santosh comes from a small farming town in Nepal; Alondra works the register in her family’s bakery in Puerto Rico; Henry is a programming magician from Nairobi; Jason is a marketing machine from Greece; and Daniela, an immigrant fleeing the crisis in Venezuela, tackles the chemical industry from her lab at NYU.

In the uplifting film, each of the business hopefuls overcame immense obstacles in the pursuit of their dreams, from hurricanes to poverty to civil unrest. As they represent their country as top student entrepreneurs, the high-stakes global finals are their opportunity to gain worldwide attention and the coveted $ 100,000 grand prize to make their life-changing business ideas a reality and transform. the world.

Own the room is the second film by the Emmy and DuPont Award winning documentary filmmaker duo and National Geographic Documentary Films for Disney +. Science fair, by Costantini and Foster, made its streaming debut on Disney + last year when the service launched. Other Nat Geo Doc movies also showing on Disney + include Oscar winner Free solo and the most awarded film of 2017, Jeanne.

Given the difficult times our world is going through, this enthusiastic and determined group of young entrepreneurs is a beacon of hope for a better and brighter future, said co-directors Costantini and Foster. We’re excited to be working alongside National Geographic again and can’t imagine a more perfect platform than Disney + to share these amazing stories and inspire children and adults to make a positive impact on our world.

We’re excited to partner again with a brilliant directorial duo, Cristina and Darren, to tell this much-needed story of hope and optimism, said Carolyn Bernstein, Executive Vice President of Scripted Content and Documentaries at National Geographic. Own the room The pioneering group of young innovators are boldly pushing the boundaries to create a better world for generations to come, and their extraordinary work deserves our attention.

Own the room is produced by Shopify Studios and Saville Productions for National Geographic Documentary Films. Rupert Maconick and Jeffrey Plunkett are producers. Tobias Ltke, Jason Badal, Colin McRae, Carolyn Bernstein and Ryan Harrington are the executive producers.

