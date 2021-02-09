Sonic the Hedgehog’s Eggman voice actor outshines Sonic amid upheaval





Amid a wave of departures and redesigns, longtime Dr. Eggman actor Mike Pollock reassures fans that he will remain in the Sonic franchise.

A good number of voice actors have left the Sonic the hedgehog franchise recently, but fans can rest assured that the talented VA behind notorious Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik is not going anywhere, even surviving the departing voice actor from Sonic. Mike Pollock brings Sonics’ deranged nemesis to life since the 2003 English dub of Sonic x, with many seeing him as the definitive voice of the mad scientist determined to collect the Seven Chaos Emeralds and rule the world. However, recent developments call into question the continued presence of Pollocks in the Sonic franchise. A few weeks ago, a long time ago Sonic Voice actor Roger Craig Smith shocked fans when he revealed he would be stepping down as The Blue Blur after a decade. Shortly after, the VAs behind series mainstays Amy Rose and Miles Tails Prower also announced their departure, giving the impression that Sega was looking to remove all vocal cast and start over for the next one. Sonic prime animated series and beyond. However, it looks like one of the franchise’s most beloved talents will at least remain on board for the foreseeable future. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Sonic The Hedgehog Official LEGO Sets Coming Soon Recently, Mike Pollock addressed rumors that he would no longer voice Dr. Eggman in the Sonic the hedgehog games on Twitter, revealing that people havenot heard the last of him as the bad doctor. He also shed light on the potential thought process behind the recent casting replacements, noting that acting careers are driven by hearings, reminders, reservations and refusals in a nearby comment. You know what they say: the more the merrier! You haven’t heard the last of me as Dr. Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog video games yet! Please prepare your ears accordingly. If you guessed the opposite, SURPRISE !!!! Now, if you will excuse me, I have to stock up on lozenges. – Mike Pollock (@itsamike) February 6, 2021 While the 4Kids-based cast of Sonic x was first greeted with derision when they entered the games in 2005, Mike Pollock has earned constant praise for his role as Eggman, as his gritty voice and ham-fisted performance fit perfectly with the evil genius of the bomb. He was so beloved that he was able to stick around even after the rest of the cast replaced in 2010, making him one of the oldest vocal performers in the world. Sonic franchise – even longer than Roger Craig Smith as the heroic hedgehog himself. The recent wave of overhauls has left fans wondering if Sega is looking to bring in any of the recent live action cast. Sonic the hedgehog movie (like Ben Schwartz’s titular blue speedster) in upcoming games and cartoons, but Jim Carrey, who played Eggman in said movie, is probably too expensive and busy to lend his voice to video games. Another possibility is that Mike Pollocks’ voice is so beloved and iconic that Sega is content to let him stay for its next one.Sonic restart of the franchise. Either way, players will hear more of Pollock as Dr. Eggman, just as the Mad Scientist himself would be tickled pink at the thought of outliving his most hated foe (at least in one respect). Next: Sonic the Hedgehog Playground Brings the Classic Green Hill Zone to Life Source: Mike Pollock/ Twitter What games need to be on an Xbox Mini

