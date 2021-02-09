Priyanka Chopra discusses the lack of leading roles in Hollywood for South Asian women

Priyanka Chopra has recounted her struggle to enter mainstream Hollywood after discovering a lack of roles for South Asian women.

The actress, 38, is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, but she said her entry into the mainstream US film industry was not so smooth that she didn’t believe people understood ‘ `The concept of having a brunette woman or man. in mainstream entertainment.

Speaking on The One Show on Monday, Priyanka said she ultimately became the first South Asian to land the lead role in an American TV show, but despite this success, she says a lot about the scope of diversity. .

Joining hosts Alex Jones and Ronan Keating for a virtual chat, singer’s wife Nick Jonas discussed her successful career, from her victory at Miss World to her massive career in Hollywood.

And Priyanka said that after being huge in Bollywood and deciding to turn to Hollywood, it was almost like she had to start over because she found that there weren’t many roles for her.

She explained, “I started making music in America first. I was signed to Interscope records, I released a few records, but the music was right, for me it didn’t meet my creative standards.

“ So I pivoted to what I knew best, which was the theater and when I started looking for the roles I wanted to do in Hollywood, I realized that I don’t think people could understand. the concept of having a brunette woman or man mainstream entertainment.

She continued, “ I’m not talking about genre films, I’m not talking about indie cinema, but I mean mainstream Hollywood movies and shows. It was conceptually strange to me, but it was also a push to demand something different.

“ I had a lot of confidence in what I could bring to the table, I know what I could do when I got on a set and just wanted the opportunity to be on one.

The star went on to say that while she eventually found success and landed a starring role in a TV show in 2015, the fact that she was the first South Asian to do so proved that the diversity of the The industry was still far from it. it should be.

She added: ‘It happened with Quantico, which I did here for the first time. But I was still the first South Asian to lead an American show.

“I mean better late than never yes, but that says a lot about how far diversity has to go.”

The beauty then discussed her first leading role in Hollywood film The White Tiger, and shared how proud she was to be part of an all-Indian cast that was helping to ‘change the narrative’ of seeing more of diversity in Hollywood. main stream.

She said: ‘The white tiger is something that I’m so passionate about. It is a film of which I am extremely proud.

“ The fact that a film with an all-Indian star cast is the world’s number one movie on the world’s largest streaming platform is historic to me and I’m really happy to be a part of this changing narrative of see mainstream entertainment. it looks like me.

Amid her Hollywood success with roles in Baywatch, We Can Be Heroes and the upcoming Matrix 4 movie, it’s Bollywood where Priyanka has insane fame and adoration.

Discussing her level of fame in Bollywood, she explained: “ It’s hard to measure success and trajectory by fame. For me, fame is a by-product of what I do and what I do is, I’m a performing artist, I create entertainment.

“Bollywood is the biggest film industry in the world. Hindi films and the Bollywood industry as a whole create around a thousand films per year, which is even bigger than Hollywood films and has enormous reach around the world.

“ It’s extremely culture specific, but it changes and explodes and people who are curious about India and the subcontinent get to know India very well through Indian films. ”

Priyanka’s words come after she recalled recently when a director told her to undergo breast augmentation in order to ‘correct her proportions’ after winning Miss World in 2000.

In a new interview, the actress – who details the encounter in her new memoir Unfinished – admitted that she “ never had the courage to stand up for myself ” and insisted that similar ratings on budding youngsters are ‘so normalized’.

The screen star also encouraged women to take control of their careers and said she is now ‘proud’ of herself.

The media personality first rose to fame as a Miss World 2000 recipient and went on to dominate the Bollywood industry.

During the shocking meeting, Priyanka said Metro: “It’s so normalized that it doesn’t come up in the conversation. I spoke about a movie that I came out of because of the way the director spoke to me.

“ It was early in my career, but I never told him why I left, I never had the courage to stand up for myself and admit it. Because I’ve heard so many times, “ Don’t be a nuisance, you’re new to the industry. ”

“ I fell in love too, even though I consider myself a smart, forward-thinking girl. I learned from this over time, but at that point I was terrified.

The Sky Is Pink star first referred to his experience in his autograph, saying, “ After a few minutes of chatting, the director / producer told me to get up and shoot for him. I did.

“ He gave me a long, hard look, assessing me, then suggested I do a job, fix my jaw and add a little more cushioning to my butt.

“If I wanted to be an actress,” he said, “I would have to have my proportions ‘fixed’, and he knew a great doctor in Los Angeles where he could send me. My then manager agreed with the evaluation.

The Mary Kom actress claimed she felt ‘stunned and small’ as she wondered if she was ‘made for this business after all’.