Could a “renaissance” of poetry occur in the wake of the pandemic?

Poetry has a time not that the art form has not resonated through the centuries with works by greats like William Shakespeare, Robert Frost, Emily Dickinson, Langston Hughes and others.

But now, one year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic his way through every corner of the nation during a tumultuous election year and a racial count in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a young generation of poets comprising Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in American history,and Rupi Kaur, author of several bestsellers, finds his place among the great names of poetry.

And they might not be the only young or new writers doing it, experts say.

A ‘poetry surge’ isn’t new, but a ‘rebirth’ could come

Joy harjo, who was recently named to her third term as the United States Poet Laureate, said that while she “the flight of poetry” continues over the past four years, our current moment may bring about a rebirth.

“What often follows periods of decay, destruction and chaos are periods of reconstruction and rebirth of fresh invention in thought, in art,” Harjo told USA TODAY, noting that this may take some time to fully train.

“This is what often emerges from ruins,” she added. “You see little plants like after a fire. … coming out of the char.”

Kaur, who released her third collection of poetry, “Home Body,” in November, told USA TODAY that she looks forward to the poetry that is likely to come.

“I think during times like this, artists, thinkers and creators get to work. Creating is a form of processing and reflection,” she said. “I think we’re going to see so much coming out and more artists coming out of poetry books.”

Canceling events that would be underway had COVID-19 not slowed down the social rhythm of the globe allowed Kaur to feel a stillness that many others also experience, which gave him the space to create , or as Harjo says, to “go inward.”

Just like some people speculated that there could be a post-pandemic baby boom, Harjo said she believed that a poetry boom might be possible.

Reader interest is also increasing

But it is not only the production of poetry that is on the rise; interest in art on the whole is also on the rise.

“Traffic toPoets.orgis now up 25% from March 1, 2020 to present compared to last year in this period, “Jennifer Benka, president and executive director of the Academy of American Poets, told USA TODAY on January 25 .

Poets.org, said Benka, is one of the “most visited” poetry websites.

But why the rapid rise in interest which seems to continue? Poetry experts say the pandemic, as well as the social unrest the country has experienced, may have something to do with it.

“We were reminded during this time that poetry is an art form that people turn to in times of crisis for solace and courage,” Benka said.

Kaur said an increase in interest in the art form both in terms of writing and reading made sense. Poetry, she explained, is a very human form of engagement.

“We all wrote poetry when we were kids. The same way we used to draw things, we all wrote poems,” Kaur said. “I think it’s quite interesting that we did this as kids because it shows how innate poetry is to us as a species and it’s one of the oldest professions.”

Beyond comfort, poetry can impart awareness of oneself, our environment, and our society, Harjo said, calling it a “fierce mirror.” This kind of thinking, however, may not be familiar to many.

“Poets are generally a bit like all artists, their notoriety is generally a little ahead of the general population,” she says.

Poets and their work have viral potential in the age of social media

Gorman’s original poem “The Hill We Climb” that she delivered at President Joe Biden’s inauguration brought together an image of a broken nation mingled with references to current events, history and popular culture.

“We braved the belly of the beast, we learned that calm is not always peace,” read the poem. “And the standards and notions of what is right is not always fair. And yet the dawn is ours before we know it, somehow we do. Somehow. on the other, we have resisted and witnessed a nation that is not broken, but simply incomplete. “

She called for healing and unity, alluding to the riots that took place on January 6 as a pro-Trump rally turned violent with participants storming the U.S. Capitol.

Hours after delivering her poem on January 20, the 22-year-old went viral, according to Newsweek. She gained over 2 million Instagram followers in one day,Buzzfeed reported.

And its success has only just begun.

Gorman’s style at the opening a bright yellow Prada coat, an already sold out red velvet headband and jewelry gifted to her by Oprah caught the attention of many IMG Models, which represents Gisele Bndchen, Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss and Chrissy Teigen, announced that Gorman would join their lineup.

Additionally, she has three works slated for release this year: the print copy of her Inauguration Day poem, released March 30, as well as a children’s book titled “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” and the poetry collection “The Hill We Climb and Other Poems”, both due September 21.

All three have already become Amazon bestsellers, although they won’t be released for several months.

Kaur had similar success, starting with self-publishing even after learning that she would fail if she tried to enter the world of poetry in such a way that the “literary gatekeepers” would not accept her.

Instead, she flew away. All three of her books have landed on USA TODAY’s bestseller list and she has amassed over four million subscribers on Instagram, the platform on which she often publishes her work.

Poetry and social media influence

Social media influencers and celebrities likely to have a large following have already dabbled in poetry posting.

Take Orion Carloto, for example. At first, the writer and influencer used platforms such as Tumblr to share her poetry and build an following before she signed a book deal with Simon & Schuster for her latest book, “Film for her, “released in November. Carloto has 740,000 followers on Instagramand more 400,000 on Twitter.

On the celebrity side, Grammy-nominated musicianHalsey, who published “I would leave myself if I could: a collection of poetry”in November, quickly saw success as his book became a USA TODAY bestseller. And the singer of “Young and Beautiful”Lana del rey, whose poetry book “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass” published in September, also became a successful USA TODAY poet.

Lili Reinhart, star of “Riverdale”, writes poetry and is also a USA TODAY bestseller. The 24-year-old released “Swimming lessons”, a book of poetry, Last year. Sometimes she shares a part of her work written on Instagramas well.

Is poetry likely to stay in fashion?

“Poetry was once at the bottom of bookstores,” Kaur said. “There was a lousy little poetry shelf. And no one really ever ventured out there.”

But now, poetry is often featured on the front of bookstores. Whether this shelf placement will be permanent is one that Kaur has grappled with since 2015, she said.

But years later, new poets appear, are published, and gain popularity.

“I don’t think it’s a fad,” Kaur said. “It’s always been a serious contender and a genre and it’s here to stay as we come closer and come back to who we are as human beings.”

Harjo seemed to agree.

“I would risk poets will always be poets and poets will always write,” she said, noting that it’s always exciting to see young poets break through.

“Once people understand the usefulness of poetry and how it has been useful to move [forward] much like a poem is a stepping stone through a mud pit that you see that poetry can be helpful. “

