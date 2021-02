Star-studded pop-up events aim to revitalize the performing arts industry

Dozens of New York City celebrities including Long Island-born Amy Schumer, Idina Menzel, and Alec Baldwin will lend their star power to NY PopsUp, a statewide pop-up event festival aimed at reviving an industry performing arts which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Andrew M. Cuomos’ office announced the project on Monday, calling it “a vast national festival of pop-up events delivered directly into the daily lives of New Yorkers, transforming existing New York landscapes into stages for performances by world class”. Scheduled to start on February 20 and run through Labor Day, NY PopsUp promises 300 events that will run for 100 days in locations across the state. Long Island events have yet to be scheduled, but several events in New York are already scheduled. The opening day will include a performance at the Javits Center with opera singer Anthony Roth Costanza and others; a walking concert in the streets of Brooklyn conducted by jazz musician Jon Batiste; and artist appearances in hospitals, parks, post offices and other places throughout the day. Also in the works, a concert by punk icon Patti Smith at the Brooklyn Museum, live performances in various showcases and a new radio show from Chris Thile (formerly of “Live from Here”) which will be broadcast from stoops everywhere. in New York City. Other stars to participate include Hugh Jackman, Renée Fleming, Chris Rock, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mandy Patinkin, Q-Tip and Billy Porter. NY PopsUp has a close connection with the Tribeca Film Festival to Jane Rosenthal, who co-founded Tribeca with Robert De Niro to help revive the neighborhood in the aftermath of 9/11 and who oversees the pop-up festival with her fellow producer. Baldwin native Scott Rudin (“No Country For Old Men”, Broadways “The Book of Mormon”). The state agencies New York State Council on the Arts and Empire State Development are also collaborating on this project. NY PopsUp will reach its “peak” in June during the 20th anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival, according to a press release from Governor Cuomos’ office. This moment is also expected to coincide with the opening of Manhattans Little Island, a park that will replace the historic Pier 54 on the Hudson River. Subscribe to the Newsday’s Entertainment newsletter Get the latest news on celebrities, TV and more. By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos