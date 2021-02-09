Bollywood News – Cannes acclaimed short film Man Naked will see THIS Bollywood actor reveal it all

Man Naked does exceptionally well at major international film festivals. Finalist at the Tokyo International Film Festival, semi-finalist at the Montreal Film Festival. This is an official selection at Venice Shorts, Cannes Independent Film Festival, Goa Film Festival; he won Best Film, Best Actor and Best Director at The Next International Festival. With Rahul Bhat, Man Naked revolves around a struggling 40-year-old actor named Ronnie who realizes his career is over. He gets drunk and passes out naked only to hear the doorbell in the middle of the night. In a bizarre turn of events, her fate changes as video clips of her naked person go viral on the internet and Ronnie becomes a star. Read also – The participations of Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Bahl in Phantom Films, taken over by Madhu Mantena

In a premiere, Rahul Bhat is seen completely naked in the film. It is rare that an actor has revealed everything during the filming of the scenes. The best technicians in the Indian film industry came together to design this challenge and from what we hear the unit had to undergo several simulated shoots with a real camera and technicians to get it in one fell swoop. After carving out a niche for himself as a theater director and emerging as one of television’s most credible directors, Sanjeev Kaul is set to make his film debut with this unique concept. . Entitled Man Naked, it is said to be the first original one-shot film in India. Also Read – When Birthday Girl Kalki Koechlin Revealed She Would Get On With THIS Popular Bollywood Actress

After the film was finished, it was shown to the ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. He enjoyed the film and lent his name as the presenter of the film. Kabir Lal directed the cinematography for the film and it is edited by Hussain A. Burmawala. Sandesh Shandilya composed the original music for the film and Jitendra Chaudhary did the sound design. Also Read – Sonam Kapoor Shares Group Selfie Of Her Bubble As She Shoots For Blind Sight Photo

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.



