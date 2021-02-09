Ron Howard’s daughter Bryce is an actor and filmmaker like her father

Director Ron howard rose to Hollywood’s A-List as an adult after playing Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show like a child. He went on to become one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation as well as a multiple Oscar winner and nominee. But he wasn’t the only one in the family with talent. His daughter Bryce Dallas Howard has grown into a well-known actress in her own right, as well as an aspiring filmmaker – just like her father.

Bryce and his siblings, whom Howard welcomed with his wife Cheryl, were not exposed to the action world from the start. They were raised away from the frenzy of Tinsel Town, dividing the time between New York City and a farm in Connecticut. The Howards encouraged their children to get outside and enjoy nature instead of sitting inside watching TV. But when Bryce was 7 she was able to be an extra in her father’s movie Parenthood and it seems she was addicted. She even had small roles in Apollo 13, How the Grinch Stole Christmasand A beautiful mind. The family was also constantly surrounded by other stars – Bryce’s godfather is Henry winkler, the former of his father Happy Days co-star and apparently Tom Cruise is a family friend who babysat her regularly with her siblings. Imagine that! Either way, she has some solid examples of what it looks like to be successful in the industry.

The future star then attended the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University before launching her acting career on Broadway. It was actually his appearance in As you like it that she caught the attention of director M. Night Shyamalan who screened her The village as good as Lady in the water. Bryce explained to Interview magazine that throughout her career, the only benefit of growing up visiting her father’s movie sets and seeing the process behind the scenes is that she never got discouraged as an aspiring actress.

“I started recording my dad’s auditions when I was 11, when he was auditioning actors for one of his films. I saw, over and over again, that there wasn’t just one actor for the role. It was really clear that there were a lot of people there who could play a character really well, and it would always come back to something weird and unclear about why someone was chosen. If you’re not right, you’re wrong, but it’s okay. “

Bryce went on to appear in big movies like Manderlay, Spider-Man 3, Terminator Salvation, the memorable role of Hilly Holbrook in Ugly, Claire Dearing the new jurassic park franchise Jurassic world and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opposite Chris Pratt, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, From disney Pete’s Dragon, Rocketman, and more.The actress told the Guardian that her father is truly a film expert that she appreciates after years of working with other people.

“I have seen people underestimate his creativity and his art because of his great collaborator. He really knows how to be of service to the story and he loves actors so much. I have been on many movie sets. not my father’s and I can tell you that he understands cinema. “

Being Ron Howard’s daughter, it’s only natural that Bryce would have tried his hand at directing as well. She released a documentary on Apple titled Dads and interview with other notable celebrities ranging from Jimmy Kimmel, his grandfather Rance, Will Smith and even his brother Reed. Its purpose was to highlight all the hard work fathers put into raising their children, as it is often overlooked by the work done by the wife.

“If it’s a fathers movie, it’s a comedy. Like, let’s be clear: it’s a comedy! She explained to CBS News. And why this? “Well, because every day as a parent is a comedy, you know? is!“

Similar to her parents, Bryce has been married to actor Seth Gabel since 2006, whom she met in NYU. The couple have two children together, Béatrice and Théodore and we can’t wait to see if either of them decides to get into the family business!