Planet Hollywood Las Vegas could go on sale soon





Posted: Feb 8, 2021, 4:33 a.m. Last update on: February 8, 2021, 5:11 p.m. A well-known Las Vegas insider says there are rumors circulating about Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) potentially selling Planet Hollywood on the Strip. Planet Hollywood Las Vegas. Rumors are circulating that Caesars could sell the place. (Picture: KTNV) In a post earlier this afternoon, Vegas vital note that a sale of the room could be announced in the short term. But the blog points out that the chatter is unconfirmed. Rumors of a potential Planet Hollywood sale have been circulating for some time. But a source who asked to remain anonymous says he was recently fired and an impending sale was given as the reason, according to Vegas vital. Planet Hollywood, as it is known today, opened in 2007. From 1962 to 1997, it was the Aladdin. In 1998, it was demolished to make way for a revamped Aladdin. The new version opened two years later, but was heated up and was sold in 2003. Prior to merging with Caesars, Harrah’s acquired the venue in 2010, paying $ 70 for $ 306 million in debt from previous owners. Why the Planet Hollywood rumor has credibility New Caesars is the $ 17.3 billion marriage between this company and Eldorado Resorts, the latter being the buyer. This management team is running the gaming giant today and looking for savings. Analysts estimate that, if executed correctly, the merged company could save $ 1 billion, and divestments are part of that equation. This is one of the reasons the Planet Hollywood rumor is viable. The second reason is that Eldorado’s management said before the merger was completed that they might sell one or two of the Caesars’ Strip locations. Finally, speculation could turn into hard news because Planet Hollywood is one of the properties at the center of a deal resulting from the acquisition of Caesars. In a deal struck with gaming real estate investment fund (REIT) VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) on the day it announced its offer for Caesars in June 2019, Eldorado granted the owner the rights of first refusal to Flamingo Las Vegas, Ballys Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood. These rights extend to a possible second agreement, which would include the rest of this group – assuming a sales pact is made – and the LINQ Hotel & Casino. VICI, which counts Caesars as its largest tenant, owns the real estate assets of Caesars Palace and Harrah’s on the Strip. List of potential suitors As Vegas vital says Hard Rock International, the games and hospitality company owned by the Seminole tribe of Florida, may be considering a deal for Planet Hollywood. The tribal gaming giant was recently connected to rumors of a sale of Sands Convention Center, The Venetian and The Palazzo. But Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has yet to make an official announcement regarding these properties. Given the cache associated with operating a Strip casino, Caesars will likely find plenty of interested parties, assuming he continues to put Planet Hollywood on the block and if VICI takes a pass. Full of cash, a number of private equity firms could fit into the mix, whether it’s real estate, gambling operations, or both. Among the national game companies that don’t have Strip footprints but have the ability to orchestrate this kind of deal, Bally’s Corp. (NYSE: BALY) comes to mind. The operator has a penchant for acquisitions, currently has no exposure to Las Vegas, has already bought theaters from Caesars, and its largest shareholder – the hedge fund Standard General – could possibly finance a purchase of Planet Hollywood.

