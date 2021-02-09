From Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu to Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, 6 Bollywood proposition that speaks of love

We will all agree that when our favorite celebrity gets married, we can’t get enough of it. We are all guilty of stalking their pretty photos and wondering when we will meet our “good man or miss well”. We will never tire of reading and watching cute glimpses of their wedding ceremonies, especially when accompanied by a sweet proposal. After all, who doesn’t love to listen to an epic proposition?

Recommended reading: 9 touching moments of proposition in the hearts of handsome Bollywood guys when their lover said “ yes ”

From the legendary Bollywood actor, Dilip Kumar’s evergreen love story with the beautiful Saira Banu to the modern era love of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, the glamorous world of Tinseltown has many couples, who have proven to the world that all you need is “ love ” to live your whole life. So, hop aboard as we take you on a trip to Bollywood Dream Proposals!

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s Proposal Outside the Headline Show

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have an age gap of 22, but that never became an issue in their “happy marriage life”. The beautiful Saira Banu has always been a pillar of support in Dilip Kumar’s life and there has never been a day when they have fought. While every girl was in love with Dilip of, her heart was beating and beating still for the love of her life, It will be OK of. Together they have proven that all you need is love to spend your whole life. However, it is their story of dream proposition outside of Cuffe Parade in Mumbai that can make everyone fall in love. In an interview with The Times Of India, Saira of had recalled the beautiful day when the dashing Dilip of had knelt down to ask the question. She had shared,

“We went to Cuffe Parade. We got out of the car and started talking. Soon he asked the question: ‘Will you marry me?’ (laughs) Imagine! I replied rather sarcastically, “How many girls have you said that to?” (laughs). He laughed and said, “I understand. I haven’t worked with you and you are mad at me. Main kya karoon, mujhe hamesha lagta tha you are too young.” I told him that things like marriage should be talked to the elders. He said we should go back immediately and talk to them. ”

Anil Kapoor proposed to Sunita Kapoor the next day after signing an important film

We will all agree that women are the most beautiful creation of God. They are known to fix things and they are the only ones to look after two families beautifully – one where she gave birth and the other where she entered after marriage. And the Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor is a perfect example of a strong woman. We all know Anil Kapoor was never a part of any of the Tinseltown controversies and refrained from being the source of Page 3 gossip, all thanks to his beautiful wife, Sunita. The actor always knew Sunita was the right one for him and that’s why when he took a big break in Bollywood he immediately went to see his then-girlfriend and now wife Sunita. , to propose it. In a video on his IG sleeve, the actor revealed how he offered up to the love of his life, Sunita.

“It was the start of a long love affair on the night of May 17. I signed a kind of important film, which was a big step in my career, and on May 18, I made an even bigger step. I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife. Oh my God, I was so stressed out. I kept postponing and postponing… A time came when I had to choose career or love. I chose love and proposed to her on May 18. Celebrate birthdays, we also celebrate proposals! We never let ourselves forget how lucky we are to have so much to be thankful for. ”

Must read: The beautiful love story of Indian television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Dream Proposal

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra had broken many hearts when she got married to a businessman, Raj Kundra. But more than her love story, it was her proposal story that had made many girls green with jealousy. Speaking of their big proposition, in an interview with Romedy Now’s The Love Laugh Live Show, Shilpa had shared the details about it. She also revealed her hilarious reaction when her then-beau Raj Kundra offered her a “ 5-karat ” ring. The actress had said,

“He had booked the entire banquet hall at the Grand. A little OTT… he had like those violinists playing. He tricked me into it; He said we were having lunch at a friend’s house, so dress nice. casually dress nice and my sister told me to wear red so it was already planned. He told me from Mumbai we were going to this really cool place I had no idea but he had already asked my parents. So the setting was all there and the bell opened, and he offered in the last course, the dessert and it was that diamond ring. ”

Impromptu proposal by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

The pretty Bollywood couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are among the new-age couples, who have never hesitated to accept to the world that they are in love. It was 2020 when they were all ready to get married, but the pandemic had occurred, ruining their grand plan. The duo had kept their relationship away from the media and rumors, and it’s their story of impromptu proposition that will make you laugh out loud. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Richa shared that Ali asked her to marry her out of the blue. They were on vacation in the Maldives and Ali had asked the question. The actress had said,

“He had planned a romantic dinner on a small isolated island in the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday – I didn’t suspect a thing. We had finished eating and sipping champagne when Ali, being spontaneous himself, asked me to marry him. He didn’t get on his knees and he didn’t have a ring on, but that’s fine. After that he took a ten minute nap on the sand – I think that’s because he may have been stressed out by the proposal! ”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s Drunken Proposal

For every girl, getting married is the biggest step, but for Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, it was a dream, which she had always wanted to turn into reality. After all, she has witnessed the best love stories like her parents and older sister, Sonu Kakkar. The beauty left everyone in shock when she decided to tie the knot in 2020. It was the first big celebrity wedding we had witnessed and everyone is still addicted to their wedding photos. They are the new-age couple, and their proposal story is also quite modern. Neha had received a drunken marriage proposal from Rohanpreet.

When she had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, Neha had revealed that she had already told Rohanpreet at the beginning that she wanted to get married because she was successful and has everything, but she did not want to enter into a relationship. However, Rohanpreet was not ready to get married as he was only 25 years old. But one fine day, Rohanpreet had said to him: “I cannot live without you, let’s get married.” Neha had thought Rohanpreet was drunk, and he would have forgotten everything the next day. Neha further revealed that when she landed in Chandigarh for another shoot, Rohanpreet came to her hotel and reminded her of what he said. For this, Neha had asked him to meet his mother. And rest is the whole story!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma love story is one we all want to have. They met, they laughed and they fell in love. We still remember Anushka’s glow when she married the love of her life, Virat, in an intimate ceremony. They had proven to the world that they didn’t want to be the powerful couple in the glamorous world. Virat and Anushka just want to live there “happily ever after” away from the media dealers. But no one knows that Virat had never formally proposed to his lady, Anushka. During an Instagram Live session with Sunil Chhetri, Virat said:

“Mera yeh maanna hai ki agar jab aap life khul ke jeete ho aur pyaar karte ho toh koi special day na toh Valentine’s Day kuch hota hai (I believe that when you live fully and love freely, days like Valentine’s Day don’t don’t matter). Every day can be Valentine’s Day and be special. And what Anushka said is absolutely true, we never felt we had to do it, we knew we were going to getting married, there was no doubt about it. I knew everything was going well, we were super excited to start our life together. And organically, things continued. ”

Don’t Miss: How to Plan the Perfect Proposal for Your Girlfriend Based on Her Zodiac Sign

Well, these beautiful love stories and their proposals made us believe in the power of love. What’s your favorite proposition?

GOOD NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

GOOD NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android or IOS (Apple)