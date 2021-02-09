Paris Hilton testifies to abuse at residential treatment center in Utah County | Utah Legislature

Paris Hilton was among a handful of people who have testified before the Utah Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee about the abuse and trauma they say they have suffered in residential youth treatment centers.
Hilton, who identified herself as a survivor of institutional abuse, testified about her time in the 1990s at age 16 at Provo Canyon School in Utah County, where she says she was verbally, mentally and mentally abused on a daily basis. physically.
On the day of her arrival, Hilton says she received a bag of clothes with the number 127 on the tag.
I was no longer Paris. I was just number 127, said Hilton, who previously spoke about her experience in the treatment facility in the 2020 documentary This is Paris.
Hilton told lawmakers she was forced to consume drugs that made me feel numb and exhausted and that she did not breathe fresh air for 11 months.
I was crying to fall asleep every night praying to wake up from this nightmare, the celebrity said. The staff were mean and sadistic, and seemed to appreciate their power and the ability to abuse children.
Hilton was there to speak up for Senate Bill 127, a bill sponsored by Senator Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, that would increase the regulation of treatment centers, including bans on strip searches and body cavities, peer restraint, abuse, neglect and discipline or punishment intended to frighten or humiliate, including requiring or forcing the child to “assume an awkward position or to repeat physical movements or exercises such as running laps or doing push-ups.”
We were here to review our law, the safeguards, the guardrails we put in place when dealing with children, most of whom come from other states in a major industry in the state of Utah, McKell told his colleagues.
Part of my concern is that we have an industry with very, very good players, but we have concerns, continued Spanish senator from Fork. And the point today is to make sure that we address all of these concerns as best we can and put in the proper safeguards so that people can have confidence when they send their children to Utah.
Jeff Netto, a resident of Draper, also spoke about his experience as a young teenager at various residential treatment centers in Utah, including the Heritage Community of Provo, where he says he was repeatedly placed in a harness at five points as a method of restraint.
You weren’t allowed to go to the bathroom, “Netto said, his voice shaking.” You would be in your bed, they had plastic sheets, and you would be drugged.
The Senate committee voted on Monday to give a unanimous favorable recommendation to SB 127, and lawmakers expressed shock when they heard testimony from former patients at the residential treatment facility.
Senator Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, said the bill does not go far enough to regulate the industry, adding that it is embarrassing that this is happening in front of us and not doing enough.
As a mother of children, I can’t even imagine any of my six children going through this hell, Escamilla said.
In one written statement in October 2020, the Provo Canyon school said it was sold by its previous owner in August 2000 and therefore could not comment on operations or patient experience prior to that date.
What we can say is that the school provides a structured environment for teaching life skills, providing behavioral health therapy and continuing education for young people who come to us with pre-existing emotional, behavioral and psychiatric needs. and complex, the statement said. These young people have not been successful in typical home and school environments and, in many cases, have a history of dangerous behavior such as self-harm and / or suicide attempt, physical violence and / or assault. others and the consumption of illicit substances. .
The statement continued, although we recognize that there are people over the many years who believe they have not been helped by the program, we are heartened by the many stories former residents share about the how their stay has been a crucial point in improving and in many cases saving their lives.