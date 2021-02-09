Opinion: Why brands need an entertainment director

This highly specialized member of the team is a game-changer that every business and platform needs right now. They focus on relationships, strategy, and revenue while managing partnerships in the entertainment space. They know the nuances of maximizing and integrating these atypical partners into the overall marketing plan and branding of your business.

Whether it’s content creation, events, licensing, influencer marketing, or capitalizing on key cultural moments, it’s important to have someone in-house to grow your business in new ways. and exciting.

Brands, entertainment and the tech world are now inextricably linked. There are so many players to follow: creators, artists, managers, agencies, labels, platforms, DSP, media companies, etc. Of course, there are large-scale package deals you can make, and in many cases, they are important. But the real ROI will come from bets measured in a variety of ways across multiple areas of entertainment. This is how you build a differentiated brand and create a deeper and more meaningful relationship with your consumer.

The urgency of this need may vary from industry to industry, but we’ve reached the point where every business can benefit from an Entertainment Director.

Start-up business looking to break into? You need to grow through partnerships and understand where your brand needs to activate in the culture. A business in the development phase that wants to remain relevant? There are great opportunities to create meaningful collaborations that will animate your brand.

Yes, social media is measurable and effective, but it’s also cluttered and uninspiring. Businesses are still winning with Blandivity and Facebook Ads, but it’s drying up fast. There is a desperate need for better content and ways to leverage talent at the pace of culture.

A new trend

Many companies are not considered an entertainment director because it is a new trend. He differs from the Marketing Director in that he only focuses on navigating the entertainment landscape. Companies like Splice and Peloton are exploding because of music directors helping them navigate the complex world of music and culture.

These recruitments are expected to have an even greater reach, overseeing everything from the current (daily) climate in entertainment, music marketing, esports, streaming and audio, influencers (short video), technology platforms and the sports world itself (dealing with athletes, teams and platforms).

This person must be able to create entertainment partnerships that use taste and data to identify synergies and create strategic partnerships that maximize the product experience for artists, brands and consumers.

There is also an opportunity to take advantage of the early adoption of technology to grow your brand. It’s a sure-fire way for your brand to stand out in a positive way, no matter what stage of business or what consumer group you’re talking to.

The role of Director of Entertainment also includes:

Content creation

Create an IP that generates a level of cultural impact far beyond the usual return on investment. This will also include music licenses.

Talent acquisition

Leverage the pulse of culture and assess your brand’s primary goals to determine the best-suited artists for your campaign, formally engaging all key stakeholders and managing them through successful execution.

Musical activations

Whether it’s partnerships or personalized activations designed to immerse your brand deeply and authentically in key cultural moments.

Trends and outlook

By providing a unique expertise lens alongside a proprietary algorithm, brands can better understand and improve their relevance in the cultural landscape and CSPs.

The role of Director of Entertainment is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. Savvy brand managers will impact culture and capitalize on independent businesses and big brands.

Aren’t you ready to bring someone in-house? Brands can hire a company like ours to help them navigate the industry and find opportunities for their brand to align more deeply with music, both as an overall strategy and on a case-by-case basis.