8 Great Bollywood Ladies Nailing The Monochrome Fashion Trend







The monochrome Bollywood fashion trend has touched most prominent women. Not only does a one-shade ensemble radiate class, but it also gives you the freedom to experiment with statement accessories to enhance your look. Take inspiration from Malaika Arora Khan who makes her monochrome outfits fun with a brightly hued accessory like a bright red handbag or neon shoes or you can take inspiration from Deepika Padukone who can create a simple ethnic monochrome outfit in a subtle hue like fishing be as stylish as ever. Here’s your guide to some of the actresses who wowed us with their gorgeous monochrome sartorial choices and gave us a variety of options to choose from, on how to pair loose pieces of a single outfit and what to wear. accessorize to make it interesting.

Deepika padukone Hailed as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Deepika Padukone is loved by all. As for her fashion choices, we have often noticed in her photos how much she prefers comfort, simple but chic clothes in all her outings off screen. Whether it’s her appearance at the airport or her lunch and dinner dates with her husband, she can turn a simple look into a fashion statement in no time. One of her most favorite monochrome looks in the eyes of the fashion police is the elegant blush pink Anarkali that she was spotted wearing and paired with a matching dupatta. True to her love for simple looks, she completed her look with a pair of embroidered gold juttis which was a smart complementary touch to the overall tone-on-tone outfit.

Shobhita Dhulipala Talk about subtlety and merge it with effortless glamor – this is Shobhita Dhulipala for you. The unconventional beauty that turns into a muse for some of the greatest designers has also had its iconic fashion moments. Contributing to the monochromatic look, one must admire her ensemble in a subtle and soothing pastel blue hue. The look is extremely chic and sharp. She opted for a black shade for her accessories which are her handbag and her shoes.

Denim on the denim look has spread like wildfire in recent years. It sort of falls into the category of the monochromatic look where a single shade is sported throughout the look. However, Sonakshi Sinha took it a step further, where she paired her denim one-piece with knee-length denim boots. She sported the head-to-toe denim look and looked incredibly crisp while doing it. Aside from a pair of half-gold earrings, she let her outfit speak a thousand words as she lowered the tone of the accessories.

Ananya Panday She’s young and lively and her stylist makes sure that’s the kind of vibe she gets with her outfits. However, one just can’t ignore that beige monochromatic look she sported some time ago that broke up the monotony and gave us a glimpse of how the young starlet can impress in any shade of outfit. The oversized beige coat and shorts were a new take on the look, the slightly darker shade of the brown bustier added a bit more edge to the overall look. A nude monochromatic palette always impresses because it looks very chic and sophisticated. Ananya Panday is a vision in this beige ensemble.

Lately, Kareena Kapoor Khan received all brownie points for her highly enviable maternity wardrobe. The diva has been loved for her relaxed looks that always seem as exuberant as her on-screen avatars. Her monochromatic look was all about a fresh approach as she opted for a cutout lemon yellow dress that accentuated her features perfectly. She wore a slightly darker shade of brown strappy heels to complete her pastel monochromatic look and looked as resplendent as one imagines Bebo to look in everything she wears.

Priyanka chopra Priyanka Chopra’s style file has long been the talk of the town. The world star has impressed us with her glamorous and chic look at every event she has been spotted. She was very much a part of the monochromatic bandwagon where her pastel blue formal suit had stolen our hearts. Setting the tone for her boss avatar, the diva once wore a pointy mini skirt in a pastel blue shade and paired it with a plunging-neck blazer in the same shade. She finished off her look beautifully with a free white handbag and white strappy heels and was a sight to see.

Kriti i say Kriti has a vintage soul and is all about the drama that goes with it. Her outfits correspond in every way to her personality. She never really disappointed her fans or critics with her fashion releases. Her monochromatic look of a voluminous pink dress with feathery sleeves and a dreamy trail behind got a boost from everyone. She stayed true to the whole concept of the tone-on-tone look, even with her shoes where she matched her outfit with the same pink pumps.

Jahnvi Kapoor She seems to carry on her mother’s timeless beauty and elegance over time. The diva has a unique taste when it comes to fashion and it really shows in the outfits she’s seen. One of her favorite looks is where she seems to be following two trends at once. The sequined saree trend has long been admired, however, the subtle lavender tone of this saree is the perfect way to complement the monotonous look with ethnic clothing. This creation by Manish Malhotra is perfection in every way and Jahnvi Kapoor seems to prevail with the utmost ease and elegance.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos