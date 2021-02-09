RIP Christopher Plummer a remarkable actor with an extraordinary career





By Eleanor Ringel Cater My old friend Frazier Moore, a brilliant, award-winning television journalist and recently retired from the AP, naturally expressed it best. It’s been a bad couple of weeks for the 90-year-old. Boy, the a. Cloris Leachman (94), known for everything from her Oscar-winning turn on The Last Picture Show to Mary Tyler Moores, neighbor Phyllis (her performance earned her her own series and a bunch of Emmys). Oscar nominee, multiple Emmy winner, and civil rights icon Cicely Tyson (96). Hal Holbrook (95) who embodied the dark heroism of a then anonymous Deep Throat in All the Presidents Men and whose solo show defined Mark Twain for generations. Now Christopher Plummer has passed away at 91. A remarkable actor, he could play everything from Shakespearean kings and Inca royalty to a Holocaust survivor and an anti-Nazi Austrian in love with Edelweiss. It was the latter named, that is, Captain Von Trapp, the role he played opposite Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music, that made him a household name. He was already a star at least, in theatrical circles, having honed his considerable skills for years on Shakespeare and the classics. However, he was initially dismissive of Von Trapp, calling the movie The Sound of Mucus. He later apologized, graciously and frequently, for being an ungrateful person. After all, the photo ended up doing a lot more for him than giving him a good table in a restaurant (as he sometimes joked). Plummer has done an extraordinary job for an extraordinarily long time (The Sound of Music came out over half a century ago). Still, he seemed to reach his cinematic pace as he got older. He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2011 for Beginners, in which he played a man who, after his wife’s death, comes out at age 75. In 2009, he was nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Leo Tolstoy in The Last Station. He’s apparently worked with everyone from Daniel Craig (Knives Out) to his compatriot William Shatner (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country). It’s been ruled by everyone, also Spike Lee (Malcolm X), Terry Gilliam (12 monkeys), Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind), Mike Nichols (Wolf), David Fincher (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) and more a dozen other big names. Here are some Plummer movies you shouldn’t miss: The Man Who Would Be King Quite simply, one of the best adventure films ever made. John Hustons’ adaptation of a Rudyard Kipling story stars Sean Connery and Michael Caine as swashbuckling soldiers of fortune in 19ecentury India. Plummer plays Kipling, the reluctant witness to their fate. All the money in the world All the more remarkable because Plummer crafted his incredible performance in just nine days after director Ridley Scott decided to replace sex scandal-ridden Kevin Spacey as zillionaire J. Paul Getty. At 88, he landed another well-deserved Oscar nomination (he was a spring chicken when he became the oldest artist to win the Oscar at 82) The Insider As 60 Minutes head honcho, Mike Wallace, Plummer almost steals the film from alleged stars, Russell Crowe and Al Pacino. The Silent Partner This entertaining comedy-thriller with Hitchcockian overtones will make you the insider in any discussion of Plummers’ film career. He shines positively in this little-known Canadian photo from 1979 of a shy bank worker and tropical fish lover (Elliott Gould) running into a sophisticated, psychotic bank robber (Plummer). After Gould plays with the heist and pays most of the money, Plummer calls him his partner. And begins to stab his fish.

