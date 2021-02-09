“Superior”: Film review | Sundance 2021





1:15 p.m. PST 02/08/2021



through



Inkoo kang



Erin Vassilopoulos makes her directorial debut with a dramatic thriller about estranged twin sisters who reunite when in danger.

Much of Erin Vassilopoulos in a bad mood, from his directorial debut in the suburbs, Superior, takes place in a Reagan-era Barbie Dreamhouse brought to life. Within its walls of mint and pink punch live Vivian (Ani Mesa) and Michael (Jake Hoffman), a young couple who are dismayed when their estranged twin sister, Marian (Alessandra Mesa, twin of Anis), a rock musician in tour, passes by unexpectedly during a winter thaw and asks to stay a few days. Running away from a young man (Pico Alexander) who looks like he’s doing a rockabilly-hitman cosplay with his slicked back hair, overly shiny leather trench coat, and eerie leather gloves, Marian dreams that he is breaking into her sisters’ house. at night, calming couples three huskies so he can finish what he started. Superior feels like Diet David Lynch: an unsatisfactory substitute. Based on the 2015 Vassilopoulos short starring the Mesas, the drama thriller for Halloween relies on the atmosphere to carry it through until it doesn’t. The docile housewife Vivian and the nervous cynic Marian begin to influence each other, until the sisters in their twenties sport identical hairstyles and show off each other in town. Writers Vassilopoulos and Alessandra Mesa drop allusions to twin telepathy, but like much of their screenplay, they’re more evocative than anything that looks like an engaging characterization. The film is also hampered by elevated lead performances, especially in the scenes between the Mesas. There is an intentional void for Superior: its Anytown decor, the stories of barely there twins, the spare plot. Great movies can and have been built around sharpness and gaps, of course, but here the pieces seem to be lacking, there just isn’t enough to hold onto. The reunion of Marian and Vivians gradually makes them all together, but we don’t have enough context to know who they are or what their circumstances are to worry about what happens to them. As a result, emotional beats rarely land, like when Marian-as-Vivian gets into a fight with a cop looking for her, or finally hears what Michael really thinks of her. The duality that the twins represent feels like a lost opportunity.

SuperiorThe most successful element of s might be its’ 80s-inspired aesthetic choices. The edgy synths (by songwriter Jessica Moss), near-grainy cinematography (by Mia Cioffi Henry), and modern-style costumes (by Allison Pearce) suggest a timeless quality that goes well with the characters not quite. The best distillation of the Americana-go-to-seed movies is Teenage Boss Marians in an Ice Cream Shop. A well-intentioned Miles (a handsome and quietly excellent Stanley Simons), who might be a pre-Scooby Shaggy, is the sweetest of the scripts, three men, not that saying a lot. Miles, too, ends up betraying the twins, but he’s still far away from Michael, who seems determined to send his wife to an early grave by annoying her to death (both in and out of the bedroom), and Marians pursuer, who is inevitably wrong. Vivian for his sister when he drugs and ties her up. The revelation of Marians’ connection to his pursuer includes SuperiorIt’s a real surprise though, in keeping with the rest of the feature, even if it seems underdeveloped. And frustratingly, that doesn’t make Marians’ dreams of her Vivian invasions any creepier or more meaningful. But it raises more questions than answers Superior would like. Venue: Sundance Film Festival (US Dramatic Competition)

Interpretation: Alessandra Mesa, Ani Mesa, Pico Alexander, Jake Hoffman, Stanley Simons

Director: Erin Vassilopoulos

Producers: Benjamin Cohen, Grant Curatola, Patrick Donovan

Executive Producers: Samantha Zalaznick, Pierce Varous

Director of Photography: Mia Cioffi Henry

Production designer: Maite Perez-Nievas

Costume designer: Allison Pearce

Sound designer: Ryan Billia

Editors: Jenn Ruff, Erin Vassilopoulos

Interpretation: Susan Shopmaker, Emily Fleischer 99 minutes







