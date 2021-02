Britney Spears fans slam Justin Timberlake after new documentary releases

Britney Spears fans come to his defense. The star is the subject of a New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which aired Friday and focused on her career, fame and public meltdown, which led to her being placed. under guardianship overseen largely by his father, Jamie Spears. In the document, Spears’ former relationship with fellow pop star Justin Timberlake is examined, once again drawing attention to their controversial breakup, which according to Page six, sparked rumors that Spears was unfaithful. The outlet reports that Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” video featuring an adult blond character fueled such speculation, as did a 2003 interview between the “Toxic” singer and Diane Sawyer, which toasted the actress on what she did that caused “so much suffering” for Timberlake. BRITNEY SPEARS WORRIES AFTER SHE DANCES TO EX JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE SONG IN BIZARRE VIDEO After the document was released, fans of Spears, 39, took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter, calling Timberlake, 40, for his behavior at the time. “Watching Framing Britney Spears is a pretty easy way to get mad at misogyny, Justin Timberlake, and the way we rake every girl and young woman in the spotlight on the coals,” wrote a spectator. “What do Joe Biden and Kamala Harris plan to finally make Justin Timberlake pay for his crimes against Janet Jackson and Britney Spears?” wrote another, referring to his controversial appearance on Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl halftime show in which he appeared to tear his clothes and expose his chest. BRITNEY SPEARS DANCES TO THE ‘FILTHY’ OF EX JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, CALLS BREAKUP ‘ONE OF THE GREATEST IN THE WORLD’ “Everyone owes an apology to Britney, but especially to Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer”, said yet another. A fourth added: “Justin Timberlake must prepare his apologies …” “I never liked Justin Timberlake and #FramingBritneySpears proved that my intuition was always right”, said another. “In honor of # SuperBowl2021 broadcasting today Janet Jackson and Britney Spears.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Even actress Valerie Bertinelli name-dropped the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer when listing a number of the “many horrible men / leeches in [Spears’] life.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Representatives for Spears and Timberlake did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos