Nithya Raman appoints chief of staff, Hollywood field director





HOLLYWOOD, CA Councilor Nithya Raman announced Monday that Najeeba Syeed will become her new chief of staff. Syeed was previously a senior adviser and will replace Meghan Choi and Jessica Salans who have shared the post so far.

“I am honored to accept the post of Chief of Staff in the office of Council Member Nithya Raman,” said Syeed. “I couldn’t have asked for better partners than Jess and Meghan during this transition.” Syeed is currently Associate Professor of Muslim and Interfaith Studies at Chicago Theological Seminary. She also heads the Center for Global Rebuilding, which focuses on peacebuilding efforts and multi-faith reconciliation.

“Jess has been the cornerstone of our campaign and has also been instrumental in setting up our new board office – and beyond that she has become a dear friend,” said Raman. “I am deeply grateful to him and Meghan Choi for stepping in to serve as a bridge during our very rapid transition to City Hall, which allowed us to be deliberate in our search for the best possible person to run our office. With decades of experience in conflict resolution, civic engagement, and building strong government-community partnerships, I am confident we found this person at Najeeba Syeed. “ Choi will serve as Raman’s deputy chief of staff and director of the organization, while Salans will leave the office to spend more time with his family.

“Working with Nithya has been a highlight of my personal and professional life,” said Salans. “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together over the past two years, and I am delighted to see how our young office continues to grow, evolve and make positive change for our city. Recently, Raman also announced his district field team, who will serve as the point of contact between the counselor and her different communities.

“Each member of our team has the kindness and commitment to serve the residents of CD4 and bring the city government closer to you,” Raman said. “A lot of them have already gotten to work to help in the past few weeks. I’m more than happy to have them on the team.” Find the field managers and their contact details below.

-Sherman Oaks & Van Nuys: Alexandria Naseef (she / she) -Bel Air-Beverly Crest, Toluca Lake, Hollywood Hills West (north part): Rachel Fox (she / she) – Wilshire: Su In Lee (she / she) – Silver Lake, Los Feliz: Sarah Tanberg (she / she) – Central Hollywood, Mid-City West, Hollywood Hills West (southern part): Tabitha Yelos (they / she) City News Service contributed to this report.

