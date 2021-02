Dan Harmon to create new animated series for Fox

Harmon is developing an original animated series that takes place in the mythical ancient Greece.

Dan Harmon, the co-creator of "Rick and Morty", is working on an original animated series for Fox Entertainment. On Monday, Fox announced the series, which is set in mythical ancient Greece, and will center on an imperfect family of humans, gods and monsters who attempt to rule one of the world's first cities without each other. kill. The series is part of the direct animation deal Harmon signed with Fox Entertainment in 2020. The voice casting for the program is currently underway and is expected to be announced in several months. A release date for the series has not been provided. "Leave it to Dan Harmon to transform the myth of Greek civilization into a remarkably sharp commentary on politics, celebrity and pop culture today," Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox said in a statement. . "This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy told by one of the city's most inventive storytellers. We're proud to partner with Dan on this series, which strengthens our grip on the animation space and, as we continue to build Fox Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first wholly owned scripted property. Harmon previously created the popular NBC sitcom "Community", which ended its sixth and final season in 2015. Harmon went on to become one of the biggest names in animation following the success of "Rick and Morty." He co-created and produced the Adult Swim series. Harmon won the 2018 and 2020 Emmys for Outstanding Animation and previously won an Emmy in 2009 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Oscar host Hugh Jackman's opening number at the 81st Academy Awards. Harmon is also working on a fifth season of "Rick and Morty," and said the season was "on schedule than we've ever been" in October 2020. Cartoon Network has ordered 70 more episodes of the show in 2018. At the time, Harmon noted that production issues related to COVID had not had a significant impact on work on "Rick and Morty". "It kind of forces you to focus on the whole process when you don't have that desktop environment anymore," Harmon said in October 2020. "Everyone has to manage this bee colony remotely, so honey is made more consistently. It works for us.







