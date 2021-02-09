A Bollywood movie, Justin Bieber’s song is in the top 10 most hated videos on YouTube





Alia Bhatt, Justin Bieber, Baby Shark, what do the three have in common? The videos linked to them are part of a rather infamous list: Most Hated on YouTube. For a multitude of reasons, here are the 10 most hated videos on YouTube: 1ten YouTube Rewind 2018: 18.9 million “Dislikes” Topping the charts is nothing but a video created by YouTube. YouTube looks back on the year in a video form called Rewind and the one made in 2018 takes the most hated video crown. Why? 8 minutes and full of weird memes and horrible music. Check it out Here 2ten Sadak 2 trailer: 13.4 million dislikes Blame this one on the whole nepotism debate following the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. It became the second most hated YouTube video within a week of its launch. 3ten Baby Justin Bieber feat. Ludacris: 11.9 million dislikes This video is quite paradoxical in terms of likes and dislikes. He has over 13 million likes but almost 12 million likes too. The world as they say or at least a point has been divided between the Beliebers * squeal alert * and the unbelievers * double squeal alert *. Check it out Here 4ten Baby Shark Dance: 10.7 million dislikes There are so many versions of Baby Shark that this one must be super boring to find a place on this list. Check it out Here for yourself and you won’t be surprised why. 5ten YouTube Rewind 2019: 9.3 million “Dislikes” Another Rewind video from YouTube and the same result. Except this video – watch it Here – saw 50% less likes than 2018. Maybe the 2020 Rewind won’t be on this list! 6ten Johny Johny Yes Papa: 8.2 million dislikes It seems that a lot of children’s videos are not really liked by people all over the world. They can be boring to be honest, like that single song that got 8.2 million dislikes. Check it out Here seventen Miroshka TV Learning Colors Multicolored eggs on the farm: 6.9 million dislikes A song based on the tune of Old Macdonald Had a Farm but in Russian. And with boring cartoons. And it’s really long. And it’s no surprise that he’s on this list. Check it out Here 8ten Bath Song: 5.6 million dislikes Coco Melon is a pretty popular kids YouTube channel with hundreds of videos. The Bath Song is to the tune of Baby Shark and is extremely catchy. Check it out Here 9ten Flores Vito and Lusa Sonza: 5.4 million dislikes One of the few suitable songs on the list which also has over 2 million likes. We don’t know how it got on the list. It’s mediocre at worst and you can watch it Here tenten Can this video get 1 million Dislikes? PewDiePie: 5.1 million Dislikes Perhaps the biggest star on YouTube. PewDiePie asked his fans and they delivered more than he wanted. The video ended up getting over 5 million points of dissatisfaction. Check it out Here

