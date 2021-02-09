Hollywood school expansion heads to Brookfield administrators

Officials from Riverside Elementary School District 96 are about to embark on a project to build a multi-purpose hall on the south side of Hollywood School, 3423 Hollywood Ave. in Brookfield, and to significantly expand and fencing an area outdoor play area north and west of neighboring Hollywood community house.

On January 28, members of the Brookfield Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a pair of special use permits and three zoning variants requested by the school district to make room for the addition. of a 1,475 square foot multi-purpose hall and allow the school district to put a fence around the expanded outdoor play area.

In the end, I think it will be a benefit not only for the school but also for the community, said Planning and Zoning Commissioner Todd Svoboda.

The village needed the special use permits to allow a joint parking arrangement for school employees with the Village of Brookfield and the Chicago Zoological Society and to allow the school to expand the school, which is improper use in a residential area.

Zoning variations are necessary because the school exceeds the rules for land coverage, to reduce the number of on-site parking spaces to make room for the addition of the multi-purpose hall and to allow a fence in the setback of the front yard of Hollywood House property to surround the playground.

The recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission is advisory, with the village council responsible for approving or rejecting them. Denial is unlikely, however, since the village has worked closely with the school district on the parking aspect of the equation.

When the addition is built, it will leave Hollywood School with just eight on-site parking spaces, leaving 18 less than code requires. To meet the parking space requirement, District 96 is leasing 10 spaces in the south parking lot of the Brookfield Zoo and has obtained village approval for 10 on-street spaces on Hollywood Avenue across from the school.

Once the parking issue was resolved, the remaining issues were minor for the Planning and Zoning Commission and are unlikely to disturb village administrators either.

District96 officials hope to build a new 1,475-square-foot multi-purpose hall at the Hollywood School in Brookfield this summer. The space will be used as a dining hall and for other university programs (courtesy Village of Brookfield).

We were confident with the process ahead of us and happy that the village process continues to move forward, said District 96 Superintendent Martha Ryan-Toye.

Village administrators are expected to discuss the commission’s recommendation at the full-meeting village council committee meeting on February 22. The village council is expected to vote on the recommendation at its March 8 meeting.

In the meantime, the District 96 architectural firm will begin nailing the construction documents in preparation for soliciting bids for the position. The architects and the school board are also to finalize the final layout and cost estimates for the approximately 10,000 square foot playground that will surround the north and west sides of the Hollywood Community House, which lies immediately south of the ‘school.

Last year, the Hollywood Citizens Association, which operates the building, and the school district entered into a 30-year lease agreement that significantly increases the outdoor recreation space for students at Hollywood School and separates the grounds from parking game on site.

The agreement also calls on the school district to widen the driveway that connects the Hollywood school parking lot to Washington Avenue from 12 to 20 feet. This will be done as part of the overall construction project, which Ryan-Toye says will be completed this summer, if the school board accepts construction bids this spring.

Overall, this is a smaller project, so the schedule will work for us, Ryan-Toye said.

This past spring and summer, District 96 launched major projects at its other elementary schools in Riverside. The Hollywood School project was delayed in order to finalize the deal with the Hollywood Citizens Association and fix the parking issue.