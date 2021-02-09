Ever since Sara Ali Khan made her debut, there have been reports that she and Tiger Shroff are teaming up for a movie. In fact, news of the starlet’s collaborations with Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner has been in the news for months as well. Bollywood Hungama was the first to tell you that Sara was almost locked up for Heropanti 2 but following the convocation of the BCN and the backlash that followed, Sajid decided to remove his name from the list.

We also told you how Sajid promised Sara a movie and now she’s signed a big movie with NGE and Tiger. A source tells us: “Sara is on the front line Baaghi 4 for the moment. Conversations had already taken place since Heropanti 2 and she was almost locked up for the same. But following what happened, she had to be replaced by Tara Sutaria. But Sajid is a man of his words and he offered her the leading female role in Baaghi 4. Sara liked the role and her team are figuring out the dates at the moment. “

Tiger will start shooting for Baaghi 4 as soon as he’s done with Heropanti 2. It will be a new on-screen pairing. Sara, on the other hand, finished her work on Foreign and has two more movies lined up for filming – Vicky Kaushal star The Immortal Ashwathama and another with Maddock Films by Dinesh Vijan. With Tiger’s Baaghi 4 on the line, it seems sorted for the next year!

Also read:A new actress will be presented opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4?

More pages: Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.