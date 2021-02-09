Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu, Charged with Violence at Fort Rouge, Arrested | India News

NEW DELHI: Punjabi actor and singer Deep Sidhu, who had previously been named by Delhi police in his FIR in connection with the January 26 violence at the nation’s historic Red Fort, has been arrested.

Confirming the development, Delhi police said on Tuesday that Deep Sidhu had been arrested by the special cell. Delhi police have still not disclosed the location from where the actor was arrested.

First photo of actor Deep Siddhus after his arrest. Delhi police have still not disclosed the location of the arrest. More details will be shared later. https://t.co/Tl7pd0tn1b pic.twitter.com/ftmmiPrYgI Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) February 9, 2021

The arrest was carried out by a team from the Delhi Police Special Cell, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Police Commissioner (Special Cell).

Delhi police announced a cash reward on Wednesday of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of the main defendants in the violence of the agricultural tractor rally on January 26. Delhi Police reportedly announced Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to arrest of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh.

Deep Siddhu stopped by @DelhiPolice @CellDelhi. He was awarded 1 Lakh by the Delhi police. pic.twitter.com/jN126B77wc Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) February 9, 2021

Police also announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the January 26 violence.

For his part, Deep Sidhu denied all allegations of incitement to farmers during their tractor walk on January 26.

The actor also posted a new video on his Facebook account and wrote in the caption, “We can’t fight the battle bases over lying, start accepting the truth. I just heard that they stopped our young people, let’s get them out. Priority, let’s stay united and fight against this. families who lost their only child during this demonstration.

Deep Sidhu had previously uploaded a video to his verified Facebook account in which he was seen speaking in Punjabi and claiming he had done nothing wrong.

According to Delhi police, all those named in their FIRs were allegedly involved in the hoisting of a religious flag (Nishan Sahib) at the Red Fort and the violence that was observed on Republic Day.

With this the Delhi Police Intensify Violence Investigation and chaos unleashed at the farm tractor rally on January 26 and launched a massive search against 12 rioters identified by him.

Police are currently identifying the rioters responsible for the January 26 violence in the name of the parade of farm tractors. The Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, began enlisting the help of the forensic team to identify rioters held responsible for violence in the nation’s capital on Republic Day .

The Crime Directorate found several videos of the violence during the rally of farmers’ tractors on January 26. Delhi Police, with the help of the forensic team, were able to identify the blurry faces of the rioters from the videos.

Police also focused on 12 people who can be seen carrying sticks and rods at the farm tractor rally on January 26. These disbelievers, according to the police, had engaged in violence and attacked police in many places, including the Red Fort. during the tractor rally.

Farmers have been protesting at the various borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted agricultural laws: Law of 2020 on trade in agricultural products and trade (promotion and facilitation); the Farmer Empowerment and Protection Act 2020 on Price Insurance and Agricultural Services and the Essential Commodities Act 2020 (Amendment).

Live