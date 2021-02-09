How Falcon and the Winter Soldier could further expand Hollywood’s monopoly of wonders

The Disney + show of Marvel’s globe-trotting action comedy may well fill the void of most of this year’s biggest potentially delayed blockbuster movies.

It’s no secret that Marvel and Disney + s The falcon and the winter soldier tries to apply the spy adventures of the globetrotters in the real world of the Russos Captain America sequels to the Disney + Marvel television branch of the universe. This six-part action series, which is said to have cost around $ 150 million and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, acts as a loose continuation of The Winter Soldier and Civil war, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes reluctantly team up to stop a new plot allegedly led by Zemo and possibly involving the Atom Smashers and John Walker, a militaristic government-backed successor to Captain America. As the two-minute preview released last night during the Super Bowl indicates, the tone is apparently more Hobbs and Shaw than Impossible mission.

The trailer looks very cut from the same fabric as David Leitchs Fast furious spin off. You have a true blue hero (Dwayne Johnson / Anthony Mackie) who is reluctantly paired with a reformed villain with red on his ledger (Jason Statham / Sebastian Stan) to save the proverbial day, in a spy game with the Two colorful heroes spend as much time tearing each other apart as eliminating the bad guys. All that’s missing is a cut from the second act on Why Cant We Be Friends? Partly due to the length of the trailers and partly due to a guaranteed release date of March 19, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier the trailer had more impact last night than the actual teaser of the Fast and furious movie.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier Disney and marvel



This F9 The ad was simply suggesting that the film would hit theaters soon, as opposed to the announced May 28 release date. The theatrical fate of May’s big movies is still pending, and it’s possible that (with the exception of the Warner Bros. movies hitting theaters and on HBO Max) this year’s summer movie season will be as non-existent as last year. years. If this happens, not only The falcon and the winter soldier will potentially make up for most / most of the delayed blockbuster movies. It will be a substitute for No Time To Die, Black Widow, F9, Top Gun: Maverick and direct competition to the two Zack Snyders Justice League and Amazons Without remorse.

The day after last year’s Super Bowl, I noticed that most / most of this year’s biggest potential blockbusters were relatively old-fashioned action-adventure movies. Thought Bad Boys for Life, Birds of Prey, Tenet, Black Widow, No Time to Die, F9, Top Gun: Maverick and Mulan. Yes, some of these films had an element of fantasy. Chris Nolans Principle mingles with the time reversal as Black Canary barely uses her vocal superpowers in Cathy Yans, an otherwise non-fantasy gangster action comedy. However, the main draw was / is seeing big stars and / or branded characters engage in real world action on relatively grounded and Earth-related adventures. Given that so many major 2020 releases have been pushed back until 2021, the story is the same, at least until Dune, eternal and Spider-Man 3 closing 2021.

However, the alleged 2021 biggies, including some (like Mission: impossible 7) which were still slated for 2021, now have competition in the form of home biggies. Not only Without remorse (with Michael B. Jordan as Tom Clancy’s hero / anti-hero John Clark) debuts on Amazon on April 30, but The falcon and the winter soldier follows the Captain America Spectacularly action-packed Tom Clancy-meets-Sydney Pollack playbook sequel to the big-budget Tom Clancy-meets-Sydney Pollack starring popular superheroes. Forgive the digression, but Zack Snyders four o’clock Justice League (which will likely last almost as long as the six 40- to 50-minute episodes of the Marvels spy show) can deliver a fantastic action-packed experience that’s bigger, in terms of reach, size, and scale than anything else. what’s coming to theaters this summer.

If this summer’s big movies are delayed, then The falcon and the winter soldier will essentially be the only game in town. It approaches very specifically and intentionally the tropes, pleasures, and formulas of some of this year’s biggest theatrical films. The falcon and the winter soldier has spy technology compatible with gadgets from Mission: impossible 7 and No time to die, the conflict specific to the character (and linked to the substitution family) F9, the aerial action of Top Gun: Maverick and an aesthetic of real-world action and adventure presumably reminiscent of Scarlett Johanssons Black Widow. This will be your one stop shop for almost any great action movie you really wanted to see this year. It will be an ironic place to find this sequel to Civil war.

Marvel has become a dominant force in moving closer to popular cinematic genres to such an extent that people have lost interest in the genuine article. Nowhere was this more evident than in the success of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (who crêped the mediocre Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit) and Captain America: Civil War (which has engulfed audiences for blockbuster movies and adult films like Silver Monster, Triple-9 and Nice guys in one shot of action, character comedy, and politics). It’s one thing for Marvel content to supplant the demand for non-IP genre tariffs and star-led studio programmers, so that the Tom Clancy film goes on to stream. The falcon and the winter soldier, with its MCU-meets-Hobbs and Shaw marketing, threatens to supplant its successful (potentially delayed) competition.