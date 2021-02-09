Claudia Conway on American Idol: Kellyanne Conways’ Daughter Auditions Over Conflict

Claudia Conway, the teenage daughter of Kellyanne Conway, former adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to appear in the next season of American Idol.

Claudia, 16, who lives in Bergen County and has become something of a TikTok celebrity, auditioned to appear on the ABC show, which has its 14th season premiere on Sunday.

The show aired a teaser for Conways’ appearance Monday on ABC and shared the preview on social media (see tweet below).

I’m very nervous but very excited, Claudia says in a clip.

My parents are high profile political figures, she said on the show, referring to Kellyanne and George conway, an anti-Trump lawyer and Republican who opposed the former president through his work with The Lincoln Project, a political action committee.

Claudia, who first shared news of her meeting with American Idol in November, opened up about her upcoming appearance on the show in a TikTok video on Monday after seeing her name trending on Twitter. She told him 1.7 million subscribers that she would be in the season premiere on Sunday and that people on the show asked her to audition after seeing a video of her singing.

Who wouldn’t? she says.

I’ve been singing my whole life, said Claudia. I grew up in musical theater. Music has been one of the pillars of my life and I wouldn’t be here without it. I play about eight instruments. I’ve been doing it since I can walk.

Claudias American Idol The hearing was taped before Kellyanne Conway was accused of posting a topless photo of Claudia on Twitter in January. After this incident, Claudia said she would take a social media hiatus, but the hiatus didn’t last long (she posted about it on Jan.26 and was back on TikTok about a week later).

Warning: the videos below contain profanity.

The Conways have a home in Alpine, where local police responded after people contacted authorities in response to the nude photo. Claudia confirmed the photo’s authenticity in a TikTok video after fans told her about the image. She said it was a photo of a photo of herself stored in her phone.

Around the same time, Claudia also posted a clip on TikTok showing various encounters with her mother which appeared to show Kellyanne, 54, yelling at her daughter and using profanity.

I have faith and I know my mom would never put something like this on the internet as good as I do, we would never do that, Claudia later said on TikTok, defending Kellyanne in a video that is now set as private. and not publicly visible. on his TikTok account.

My mom and I fight like moms and daughters, but we also love like moms and daughters, and I really love her, Claudia said in a January TikTok video. I’m going to take a break from social media because we’re really tired of making the headlines and fighting like mothers and daughters, but being in the public eye dramatically exacerbates that and it adds a lot of stress to our two lives and I don’t. want that.

Claudia Conway posted a series of TikTok videos in which she looked distressed and said she was scared. She later said her mother Kellyanne Conway had been hacked and would quit social media to work on their relationship. Kellyanne is accused of posting a topless photo of Claudia on Twitter.Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images; @claudiamconway via TikTok

Not long before, Claudia seemed to think Kellyanne was at fault when the topless image appeared via a temporary Tweet, or a float, on her Twitter account, which has 3.3 million subscribers.

So Kellyanne, she said on TikTok, you’re going to jail.

A conflict between Claudia and Kellyanne, originally from Atco, unfolded publicly as the teenager shared videos from his home.

In August, Claudia tweeted that she was seeking emancipation from her parents, alleging years of childhood trauma and abuse. At the time, Kellyanne and George, 57, said they were taking a step back from their respective roles in the White House and the Lincoln Project to focus on their family.

Claudia later announced that her mother tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a September. Rose garden ceremony to the White House for Trump the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court who was considered a super spreader event. Trump and former Governor Chris Christie tested positive for the coronavirus after the event (and after Christie spent several days without a mask helping Trump prepare for a debate).

I know half the world thinks of me as a joke because of my parents or some other bullshit – but I’m not kidding, Claudia said in another video on Monday. Just a 16 year old passionate and, you know, trying to figure out her future. It was a really, really, really great opportunity that I immediately went with because if American Idol contacts you, you don’t say no.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are judges on American Idol, which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Auditions for the shows will see potential contestants try out in Los Angeles, San Diego and Ojai, Calif., For a chance at getting a golden ticket to Hollywood, where they could progress in competition.

American Idol debuts at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 14 on ABC.

Thank you for relying on us to provide journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Amy Kuperinsky can be contacted at [email protected] and follow up to @AmyKup on Twitter.