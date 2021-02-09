To know Tamil superstar VijaySethupathi even from a distance is to feel his goodness. He exudes a kind of humility and warmth that actors normally can’t muster. For this good guy to play the dark evil villain inMaster was not easy.

Vijays shared his experience playing the villain inMasterwith me. My director Lokesh Kanagraj and I had to be very careful not to make my character Bhavanis unattractive. I think it’s the theaters’ responsibility not to glorify evil.

Sethupathiwho is playing an absolute villain for the first time, he says it’s about harnessing the dark side of his personality. Whether it is good or bad, everything is in each of us. It’s up to us to exploit which side of our personality we want to show. I can tell you with confidence that I’m basically not a good guy. But I want to be a good guy.

What has become particularly concerning is the brutality of the bad guys with children.

Sethupathi said softly. The idea of ​​killing two childrenMasterreally worried me. I didn’t want to do anything with violence but to disturb the audience. The manager and I have had several discussions about this. We have decided not to show the actual murders of the children. We wanted to show how bad this man is.

Villainy, says VijaySethupathi, is cathartic to him. When I play a violent character, it’s like cleaning my house and throwing all the dirt outside.

