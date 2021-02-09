Entertainment
Actor Dan Wyllie found not guilty of assaulting wife Shannon Murphy
Pleading not guilty, Love my way The star, Mr Wyllie, asserted his self-defense and provided photo and video evidence which was used by his legal team to undermine the evidence of Ms Murphys.
Loading
Ms Murphy had alleged that as their relationship deteriorated in early 2020, she poured yogurt and flaxseed on her husband during an argument on a Saturday night, angering Mr Wyllie.
Ms Murphy alleged that after trying to snatch her phone from her a little later, he threw her against a wall and pinned her wrists to it before throwing her to the floor.
She alleged that while on the ground Mr. Wyllie punched her and pinned her to the ground by putting his hand to her face and applying pressure with all of his weight.
Magistrate Elks said the complainants’ account was that the pressure was so intense that she felt her jaw was going to snap.
The magistrate questioned Ms Murphys’ evidence, citing variations in her statements to police and evidence in court, photos of her injuries that he said did not support her account, and her delay in finalizing her case. police complaint.
He said the photos did not show and police did not observe the significant and observable injuries the next day at Waverley Police Station that would be consistent with Ms Murphys’ accusations of a sustained and vicious attack.
Magistrate Elks noted that Ms Murphy failed to tell police in a series of statements that she punched Mr Wyllie on the head several times during the incident, only admitting it during the hearing court.
I thought she was not being very honest with the court about what really happened on March 21, the magistrate said.
Award-winning actor Ms. Collette was called in as a character witness to Mr. Wyllie, a friend since they were students in the 1980s.
She is one of the best people I know. He’s a good and decent person, Ms Collette told the court, adding that Mr Wyllie had a strong moral compass.
She said her friend didn’t shy away from a healthy debate if he felt passionate about it but was never aggressive or domineering.
Ms Collette had been accused of intimidation by Ms Murphy during the proceedings. Ms Collette denied the allegations and said she was strongly opposed to bullying.
I have never been mean to her or to anyone else, she said.
Ms Collette said she always included Ms Murphy, even though they wouldn’t be spending time together just the two of them.
I didn’t like the way she treated [Mr Wyllie] quite often, she said.
Mr Wyllies’ attorney, Peggy Dwyer, argued Ms Murphy was caught making claims that were proven to be false by photo and video evidence.
Ms Dwyer said Ms Murphys’ claims had inflicted enormous damage on her clients reputation and that he had lost his job as a result.
Ms. Murphy made her directorial debut with the film Babyteeth, which was nominated for Best Picture at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.
She was recently based in London and has directed a number of award-winning drama episodes Kill Eve.
Ms Murphy and Mr Wyllie had been a couple for 12 years and married in 2014.
If this story has raised concerns for you, assistance is available by calling the National Sexual Assault, Family and Domestic Violence Counseling Line at 1-800-737-732; Referral service for men 1300 766 491; Lifeline 13 11 14.
Fergus Hunter is a police reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.
Most viewed nationwide
Loading
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]