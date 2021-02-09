Actor Dan Wyllie found not guilty of assaulting wife Shannon Murphy

Pleading not guilty, Love my way The star, Mr Wyllie, asserted his self-defense and provided photo and video evidence which was used by his legal team to undermine the evidence of Ms Murphys. Loading Ms Murphy had alleged that as their relationship deteriorated in early 2020, she poured yogurt and flaxseed on her husband during an argument on a Saturday night, angering Mr Wyllie. Ms Murphy alleged that after trying to snatch her phone from her a little later, he threw her against a wall and pinned her wrists to it before throwing her to the floor. She alleged that while on the ground Mr. Wyllie punched her and pinned her to the ground by putting his hand to her face and applying pressure with all of his weight.

Magistrate Elks said the complainants’ account was that the pressure was so intense that she felt her jaw was going to snap. The magistrate questioned Ms Murphys’ evidence, citing variations in her statements to police and evidence in court, photos of her injuries that he said did not support her account, and her delay in finalizing her case. police complaint. The magistrate disputed Shannon Murphys’ account of the events. Credit:Schut joke He said the photos did not show and police did not observe the significant and observable injuries the next day at Waverley Police Station that would be consistent with Ms Murphys’ accusations of a sustained and vicious attack. Magistrate Elks noted that Ms Murphy failed to tell police in a series of statements that she punched Mr Wyllie on the head several times during the incident, only admitting it during the hearing court.

I thought she was not being very honest with the court about what really happened on March 21, the magistrate said. Award-winning actor Ms. Collette was called in as a character witness to Mr. Wyllie, a friend since they were students in the 1980s. She is one of the best people I know. He’s a good and decent person, Ms Collette told the court, adding that Mr Wyllie had a strong moral compass. She said her friend didn’t shy away from a healthy debate if he felt passionate about it but was never aggressive or domineering. Ms Collette had been accused of intimidation by Ms Murphy during the proceedings. Ms Collette denied the allegations and said she was strongly opposed to bullying.

I have never been mean to her or to anyone else, she said. Ms Collette said she always included Ms Murphy, even though they wouldn’t be spending time together just the two of them. Toni Collette appeared as a witness of character. Credit:Brook mitchell I didn’t like the way she treated [Mr Wyllie] quite often, she said. Mr Wyllies’ attorney, Peggy Dwyer, argued Ms Murphy was caught making claims that were proven to be false by photo and video evidence.

Ms Dwyer said Ms Murphys’ claims had inflicted enormous damage on her clients reputation and that he had lost his job as a result. Ms. Murphy made her directorial debut with the film Babyteeth, which was nominated for Best Picture at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. She was recently based in London and has directed a number of award-winning drama episodes Kill Eve. Ms Murphy and Mr Wyllie had been a couple for 12 years and married in 2014. If this story has raised concerns for you, assistance is available by calling the National Sexual Assault, Family and Domestic Violence Counseling Line at 1-800-737-732; Referral service for men 1300 766 491; Lifeline 13 11 14.

