Taylor Swift and the power of teenage tears // The Observer

If you don’t know anything else about me, you might know that I’m a huge Taylor Swift fan. After hearing for the first time redAt 13, I quickly devoured the rest of his discography and began to anticipate with anxiety his next releases. In a way, I grew up with her, letting her stories of heartbreak and love and growing up echo on the walls of my childhood bedroom as I too suffered from the pain of being a teenager.

My love for Swifts, the music went beyond just obsessively listening to his records. In my early teens, I regret to admit that I spent a lot of time on Tumblr, and when I found the Taylor Swift fan community on this website, I was hooked. Eventually, Swift herself found her way onto the website, and to this day, I’m still proud to report that she followed my blog and liked a dozen of my posts (my fifteen-year-old self would be furious with me for not knowing the exact number). My blog has been inactive for a few years now, but I can’t bring myself to delete it and lose the following.

To a large extent, Swift and the online community I found thanks to her were like saviors to me. Not only did they distract me when my thoughts betrayed me (I was diagnosed with OCD around the same time), but it provided me with a place where my complicated and melodramatic feelings were quite valid.

The reason Swifts’ music is special to me isn’t because of its delicate storytelling, catchy hooks, or artistic writing (although I could still spend a thousand words talking about it). Taylor Swift has lodged itself in a permanent place in my soul because her music was so full of feeling the complicated gender, the oceans of tears shed in a two month relationship, the messy and unfair anger directed at other women, the inexplicable and irrational and dramatic feelings of being a teenager.

Even though I no longer blog Taylor Swift and have (hopefully) gotten past the tidal wave of feelings that come with being a teenager, Swift is still my favorite artist of all time, and listening to his music makes me want home. This past year has been a big one for her and all Swift fans, so in July she released her eighth studio album, folklore, after a surprise announcement, and did the same with another album alwaysin December.

Both were received with wide critical cheer, with many critics noting a new maturity in his writing. For me, however, folkloreand alwaysdidn’t feel like leaving at all, they felt completely honest with the person Swift has always been. Still, there was a whole new cohort of people drawn to her music, discovering how great she has always been, and even acknowledging that the earlier hatred for her may have been rooted in misogyny.

Of course, it’s possible that his switch to a more folkloric alternative sound drew an audience that had never reached before. It is also possible that folkloreand alwaysare simply better albums than the ones released before. To me, however, it seems people feel comfortable admitting that they liked Swifts’ music because it real artist now, not just one who makes music for teenage girls.

This phenomenon of rejection of media quality due to a fan base made up of mostly teenage girls seems to happen all the time our culture considers the views of teenage girls to be the reverse of fine taste. However, teenage girls have always helped propel some of our greatest musical prodigies to fame.

Yes i’m talking about The Beatles, a band that made music in the dark until teenage girls began to faint from their concerts and caused Beatlemania. Today the Beatles are considered by many to be one of the greatest rock bands of all time, not in spite of, but because of teenage girls.

Teenage fandom is often overlooked as precisely unrefined because of the intensity with which teenage girls feel. The Beatles can’t really be good, can they? They only got away because of teenage hormones! Taylor Swift can’t make great music, teenage feelings are obnoxious and unimportant, so her music has to be too.

Now, that doesn’t mean that teenage girls are the ultimate predictor of future critical success, but our culture acts like something is wrong just because its popular among teenage girls. Its condescending, its unnecessarily vitriolic and that is often just incorrect.

I connected with Taylor Swift because she made music for teenage girls, and she had an incredibly successful career validating and expressing their emotions. Listening to her and being a fan of hers has completely changed my life, and I think that experience is valid, that she ended up making music that appealed to other demographic groups.

Teenage girls deserve to be able to love the artists they feel connected to, whether they are making objectively good music or not without constant harassment from the general population. It’s time to treat teenage girls’ opinions with respect when you don’t, you might be missing out on the next big rock band, or even just bangers like Enchanted.

