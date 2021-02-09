Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their Bollywood debut with Heropanti and the two share a healthy friendship. The actors are typically seen commenting on each other on social media and celebrating the release of their debut almost every year. As fans waited for Kriti Sanon to be a part Heropanti 2 moreover, it seems that this is not the case.

With Tiger Shroff releasing the teaser for his main Ganapath, Bollywood Hungama found out who the badass biker wife who dons the helmet is. Reunited after years, Kriti Sanon will be seen starring in Ganapath, based on the post-pandemic period. The film has been in the news since its announcement and with such a strong casting star, public anticipation has only increased several notches.

In a social media post Tiger shared, he wrote: 10:40 ????. Take a look at his post.

BREAKING Kriti Sanon to meet Tiger Shroff in Ganapath

Ganapath is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Baghnani and Vashu Baghnanis Pooja Entertainment and will be directed by Vikas Bahl.

