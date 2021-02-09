Malicious hacker tried to poison Florida City water supply, sheriff says





A hacker briefly broke into a Florida city water supply system and attempted to increase the amount of laundry detergent, a potentially dangerous chemical, in the water supply by 11,000%. declared local law enforcement. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said an unknown hacker broke into the computer system of a water treatment plant in Oldsmar, Fla. On Friday, which serves around 15,000 people near Tampa. A factory worker initially noticed that someone was accessing a computer terminal remotely around 8 a.m., but did not raise an alert because the systems in the factory have software that allows some employees access computers remotely to troubleshoot problems. At around 1:30 p.m., however, the worker again saw someone accessing the computer terminal for about five minutes, opening various windows on the screen before the amount of sodium hydroxide, or lye, was changed by. about 100 parts per million to 11,100 parts per million. Sodium hydroxide, which is also used in liquid drain cleaners, is typically used in small amounts to control acidity and remove certain heavy metals from drinking water. At higher levels, it can be dangerous if ingested. I am not a chemist, said Gualtieri at a press conference. But I can tell you what I do know is that if you put that amount of this substance in drinking water, it’s not a good thing. The worker immediately reduced the level of the chemical to normal after the hacker exited the system and notified his superiors, who contacted law enforcement. Gualtieri described the event as a terrible intrusion, but said the treatment facility had redundancies in place and the public was never in danger. This is obviously a significant and potentially dangerous increase, Gualtieri said. At no time was there a significant adverse effect and even though the plant operator had not quickly reversed [the change], it would have taken about 24-36 hours for the water to reach the system. Experts have warned for years that Americas water supplies a disjointed network of thousands of systems could be vulnerable to cyber attacks. Last year Israel accused Iran of attacks on two rural water treatment plants that failed. The FBI and the Secret Service have been called in to assist with a Florida hacking investigation. Gualtieri said officials did not yet know where the hack came from or if it could have come from abroad. Was it from down the street or from outside the country? he later added wired. No idea. I will ask the @FBI provide any assistance necessary to investigate an attempted poisoning of the water supply of a #Florida city. It should be treated as a matter of national security. https://t.co/XhGNLplNpr via @vice – Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 8, 2021 Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up to become a founding member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost







