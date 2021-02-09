Gray Swallow, Hollywood handsome to stand at Willow Hill Equestrian in Virginia – Horse Racing News







Willow Hill Equestrian in Orange, Va. Will add two new members to its stallion roster in 2021, veteran Gray Swallow and newcomer Hollywood Handsome. Gray Swallow, the winner of the 2004 Irish Derby, will be holding the breeding season ahead for an advertised fee of $ 3,000. Daylami’s 20-year-old son was previously at Calumet Farm, Ky. Before that he was in Australia and his native Ireland. Gray Swallow sired 10 racing-age crops, with 51 winners and combined progeny earnings of over $ 2.4 million. He has Class / Group 1 seeded runners in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, with Ungrateful Ellen finishing second in Group 1 from Queensland Oaks in Australia and caddy Connelly second in the freshman summer stakes of Canada. Gray Swallow won six of 15 starts in his own track career for $ 1,607,293. In addition to his Irish Derby score, his 2004 campaign featured a victory in the Two Thousand Guineas Trial Stakes and a third place in the Irish Two Thousand Guineas. At the age of 2 he won the G3 Killavullan Stakes. Gray Swallow continued to race at a high level when he reached the older equestrian division, including a victory in the G1 Tattersalls Gold Cup in Ireland. He then became a globetrotter, competing in the United States, Canada and Australia. His greatest success came in the United States, where he won the G2 Jim Murray Memorial Handicap and finished third in the G1 Manhattan Handicap. Bred in Ireland by Mrs CL Weld, Gray Swallow is from mare The Minstrel Style of Life, who was named Irish Broodmare of the Year in 2004. Her siblings include Group 3 winner Moonlight Dance and Central Lobby , classified group 3., Elegant and rustic ways. The extended family of the stallion includes the Italian group winner 1 Night Style. Hollywood Handsome, a 2nd year son of Tapizar, will be making his stud debut in 2021 for an advertised fee of $ 1,000. The 7-year-old retired with four wins in 36 starts for earnings of $ 269,989. After narrowly missing the board in a pair of Kentucky Derby prep races, Hollywood Handsome entered the 2017 Belmont Stakes but was stopped after cutting his heels and the rider lost his irons. Hollywood Handsome gained their most notable black type at the age of four, when they finished second in the G2 New Orelans Handicap. Bred in Kentucky by North Hanover Bloodstock, Hollywood Handsome is descended from the winning forest mare Ladyflickerflacker, dam of two winners of three colts in the race. Her second dam is Year 2 winner Harbor Blues, and her extended family includes Year 2 winner Night Patrol. New to the Paulick report? Click here to sign up for our daily email newsletter to stay up to date with this and other stories happening in the Thoroughbred industry.

Copyright © 2021 Paulick Report.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos