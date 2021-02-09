Super Bowl Halftime During COVID: How They Did It





“There is a lot of pressure on the artists who are involved in what is probably one of the most publicized events you can do,” says Dave Meyers Billboard. Meyers, a production executive for Diversified Production Services – the veteran broadcast and live entertainment event expert behind shows such as the Global Citizens Festival, iHeartRadio Music Festival, and Roots Picnic – says the one of the first things DPS did when they lined up vendors for lighting, video, and staging was to lock down their source of COVID compliance, Marsh Risk Consulting, who already had six Super Bowls of experience.

But that was just the first level of DPS security protocols put in place before even thinking about flying with over 1,072 employees, artists, and production crews in the field to achieve the 14-minute extravagance that used up three-quarters. . empty stadium in a way no halftime performance has ever had. Billboard asked Meyers to break down the key factors that led to the successful production. Pre-match Once the list of all employees was met, Marsh Risk worked with the accreditation team to crosscheck all travel schedules to ensure that everyone was tested before leaving their hometowns to ensure that everyone was tested. ” identify anyone who is ill or a potential carrier of COVID before landing in Tampa. “We wanted to make sure that nothing was brought to the job site that would jeopardize the show, so we sent out massive mailings to everyone,” he says of the nearly 1,100 home tests. Each recipient then took the test in a live Zoom chat with a nurse who walked them through the procedure, with all local staff tested in the same way. More tests After the initial test, Meyers says his team implemented a testing cadence based on the positions on the show, with everyone being retested at a minimum every 24 to 48 hours until showtime. Once staff were on site, they would receive an email every morning to let them know if they were following the testing protocol that day, with a check-in tent for the animation team set up on the perimeter of the Raymond James car park. “Anyone who stepped into the entertainment enclosure was subjected to this higher standard of testing protocols every 48 hours,” says Meyers of staff involved in pre-game and half-time entertainment. Meyers says the longest he’s waited in line to get a test from BioReference Labs – which has handled all of the NFL’s tests this season – was about two minutes. “You would come in and take a test, or if you were already tested, you would bypass it and enter the stadium,” he said, noting that the animation team had a more rigid testing protocol than concessions or whatever. stadium staff. Everyone was also required to take a daily health exam using the PolicyPath app, which asked how they were feeling, if they had been in contact with people who might have COVID, or if they had an illness. fever. After the daily app registration was complete, the staff member walked to the next tent and showed their PolicyPath go-ahead to get a health check bracelet that allowed them to go through security with their information. ‘updated identification and cross the perimeter on the stadium field. After that, the staff member had to show their pass by entering each accredited access layer, going through barcode scanners that would help contract tracers detect potential exposure to a sick staff member. “It was to your advantage to scan everywhere,” Meyers said, explaining that any positive test would result in a reported accreditation that would prevent that person from advancing further into the stadium.

Positivity rate and support staff Meyers says the overall positivity count for the site was around 0.4%, with a halftime animation crew below that, a number he was “absolutely” happy with; According to the CDC, the overall percentage of respiratory samples that tested positive for COVID-19 last week was about 9.7%. “With just our base group, we performed 7,400 tests during our stay here,” says Meyers, who did not give specific positive test rates when chatting with Billboard which took place on Sunday morning, a few hours before the game. While most of the staff were tested every 48 hours, around 80 “critical” team members were tested each day, including talents, directors, producers, and cameramen. Additionally, each vendor had to submit additional credentials in case someone got sick; for example, if the pyro team was 10 people, there were another 10 at home who were already in the NFL credentials system and background checked, ready to fly as replacements as soon as they got there. have completed their home tests. These backups were also featured on all pre-event conference calls and on email distribution lists so they could be ready to go at any time. Provisions In total, the Meyers team received over 25,000 KN95 masks and during rehearsals all performers and staff were required to wear face shields, with over 1,000 distributed. “When you were around talents, dancers or choir members, they all wore masks and masks as soon as they entered the stadium perimeter,” Meyers explains. The PPE expenses, which he declined to say but called “a lot,” were all paid for by the NFL, which also distributed large amounts of hand sanitizer and posted hundreds of posters reminding everyone to practice safe COVID-19 protocols in stadiums and hotels. “Safety was everyone’s priority and so if we picked up the phone and heard that someone was at their hotel and that a hotel employee was not wearing a mask, the NFL would call the general manager of the chain and reminded him of the protocols, ”Meyers says.

Transport The Super Bowl would employ 20 to 25 15-seat Sprinter vans to commute between performers and hotel and stadium staff, or to run errands to purchase guitar strings or other essentials in local stores. weeks leading up to match day. Unable to cram that many people into small spaces this year, the Meyers team has rented more than 300 cars and put staff members in two-person cabins, with each pair coordinating their schedules and calling times. The normal 50 x 10 foot office trailers for such huge productions have also been reduced from 20 capacities to five or six social distancing per trailer. “The parking numbers were astronomical,” Meyers says of the extra spaces needed for so many vehicles. Trailer rental totals, which he also declined to say, were also easily two to three times normal. In addition, the golf carts and Gators used to shuttle staff around the stadium have been reduced to just two or three people per trip rather than the 4-5 or more. “If it was a normal year and I went to the NFL and I said ‘I need 300 parking passes’ they would lose their minds,” Meyers says. “It’s an insane number, but due to the reduced capacity of the stadium, we had more freedom in other areas.” Budget A normal event like this would have a predictably broken down budget, Meyers says, like 10% for lighting, 10% for set design, then appropriate amounts for talent, hotel, transportation, etc. But COVID compliance has become a “new campaign item that eclipses them all,” with half-time production expenses for both COVID security and lighting and video combined to support a performance that notably had a dazzling array of both. “These are two fairly large numbers, so [the COVID layout] is astronomical when combined with the loss of ticket sales revenue associated with these events. “ Meyers says the successful montage of the ambitious halftime show – which used large parts of the stadium that would normally not be available if filled to over 65,000 capacities for the game – is proof that it is. possible, even if it is expensive. , to put on a show of this size safely during these uncertain times. “With tests, face masks, social distancing protocols in restaurants, hotels and in the stadium, we know how to get there,” he says. But with tests running $ 200 each in addition to PPE and contact tracing, the finances of putting on a prime-time-worthy SB halftime show are obviously a major consideration until what the pandemic begins to diminish. “Until the test numbers go down … I don’t think this will ever go away, you will still have a slice of our health and safety in your budget that has never really existed before,” he says. . “But that number really needs to drop significantly and the ticket revenue needs to come back to put the formula back into balance where it makes financial sense to run a show.”

